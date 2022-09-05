Old Farmer's Almanac has wisdom even for the plowless By KATHY GILLENTINE Sep 5, 2022 1 hr ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cathy Gillentine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Many years ago, when I was traveling annually to the convention of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists, I got to see lots of big cities and meet lots of fairly important people.Each of the host columnists found some guest speakers who were reasonably famous and very interesting.In Connecticut, we all met the editor of the Old Farmers’ Almanac.That hallowed tome still exists, though I am sure the editor I met has probably passed on. The almanac is now edited by a woman. Surprise, surprise!Even with all the TV weathermen prophesying over and over every day, there are probably lots of people who are still relying on the Old Farmers’ Almanac.Probably a lot of old farmers.In addition to directions on weather, there was all kinds of advice on what to plant, when to plant and everything else you wanted to know about working a farm.There were also sections created to amuse as well as advise. These we will share today.• Fences need to be horse-high, pig-tight and bull-strong.• Keep skunks and bankers at a distance.• Life is simpler when you plow around the stump.• A bumble bee is considerably faster than a John Deere tractor.• Words that soak into your ears are whispered — not yelled.• Meanness don’t happen just overnight.• Forgive your enemies; it messes up their heads.• Do not corner something that you know is meaner than you.• It don’t take a very big person to carry a grudge.• You cannot unsay a cruel word.• Every path has a few puddles.• When you wallow with pigs, expect to get dirty.• The best sermons are lived, not preached.• Most of the stuff people worry about, ain’t never gonna happen anyway.• Don’t judge folks by their relatives.• Remember that silence is sometimes the best answer.• Live a good and honorable life, then when you get older and think back, you’ll enjoy it a second time.• Don’t interfere with something that ain’t bothering you none.• Timing has a lot to do with the outcome of a rain dance.• If you find yourself in a hole, the first thing to do is stop diggin’.• Sometimes you get, and sometimes you get got.• The biggest troublemaker you’ll probably ever have to deal with, watches you from the mirror every morning.• Always drink upstream from the herd.• Good judgment comes from experience, and a lotta that comes from bad judgment.• Lettin’ the cat outta the bag is a whole lot easier than puttin’ it back in.• If you get to thinking you’re a person of some influence, try ordering’ somebody else’s dog around.• Live simply, love generously, care deeply, speak kindly, and enjoy the ride.• Don’t pick a fight with an old man. If he is too old to fight, he’ll just shoot you!As you can easily see, you don’t have to be a farmer to benefit from most of this advice. Cathy Gillentine is a Daily News columnist. She may be reached at cathy.gillentine@comcast.net. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Almanac Farmer Editor Tome Zoology Agriculture Linguistics Journalism Bumble Bee × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Bailey Jones Sep 5, 2022 9:40pm I recently read the book, "Covered with Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America" by Nicole Eustace. The book tells interwoven stories of the community of people who lived on the Pennsylvania frontier in 1722. The book is arranged by chapters, each one headed with a saying from "The American Almanack for the Year of Christian Account, 1722", which - as was common at the time - one of the residents had sewed blank pages into for keeping records of the year, and as it turned out, a record of the events of the book.I've always loved almanacs, my dad bought the Old Farmer's Almanac every year. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesDriver charged in deadly Galveston crash just released from prison on 3rd DWI conviction, police sayBall High School student killed, others injured, in crash near campus14-year-old freshman killed in crash near Galveston's Ball High SchoolBattleship Texas arrives safe in Galveston drydock for major repairsUT System's argument to withhold Raimer records cites misconduct investigationGalveston shootout leaves one dead, one in critical conditionCrack, marijuana, weapons seized in Texas City raid, police saidMan charged with assaulting police officer, burglary of Texas City churchJury says guilty in death of one in polyamorous trioCrews swarm USS Texas within hours of docking in Galveston CollectionsGalveston firefighters, shelter animals team up for annual calendarThousands of bike enthusiasts gather for 2022 Island Ride Out and Bike ExpoSand-crafters hit the beach for annual competitionWhen the cows came home CommentedRaid on Trump's house was the last straw for me (261) New climate bill is a good step, but is it too late? (85) Ferry landing security checks are stupid (75) I'll support Beto against the 'gun gluttons' (69) Operation Lone Star needs a deeper look (62) Why are our competitors exempt from Paris Agreement? (57) Driver charged in deadly Galveston crash just released from prison on 3rd DWI conviction, police say (47) Unusual abortion clinic launches from Galveston docks (44) Guest commentary: Americans must awaken and 'stop the madness' (43) Renewables rise: Surge in wind and solar energies helps keep the AC on in Texas (42)
(1) comment
I recently read the book, "Covered with Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America" by Nicole Eustace. The book tells interwoven stories of the community of people who lived on the Pennsylvania frontier in 1722. The book is arranged by chapters, each one headed with a saying from "The American Almanack for the Year of Christian Account, 1722", which - as was common at the time - one of the residents had sewed blank pages into for keeping records of the year, and as it turned out, a record of the events of the book.
I've always loved almanacs, my dad bought the Old Farmer's Almanac every year.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.