At the beginning of the Legislature’s special session, I testified on House Bill 3 before the Select Committee on Constitutional Rights and Remedies. What struck me was the throngs of people who testified saying HB-3 was about voter suppression and a Republican effort to make voting harder for minorities.
It’s the same message we hear from the mainstream media.
There’s an old adage — “If you say something long enough and often enough, it will be believed as true.” The problem is, what is being said isn’t the truth, and no matter what they say, it won’t make it so. It’s like saying there is no God, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t exist.
I know what opponents are saying about the election bills is false because I’ve carefully read both of the bills, HB-3 and Senate Bill 1.
Here’s what the bills would actually do:
• Increase the minimum hours for early voting, expanding Sunday voting hours while expanding the minimum voting hours during the last week of early voting in 55 counties.
• Expand the requirement that companies give workers time off to vote, applying it to early voting, not just Election Day.
• Allow absentee voters to “cure” ballots. For example, if a voter forgot to sign the carrier envelope, he would have up to six days after the election to go in and sign it. This is a new idea that helps ensure real absentee votes are counted.
• Prohibit unstaffed drop boxes. The law now requires a person dropping off an absentee ballot to deliver only his own ballot and show identification. Unstaffed drop boxes allow ballot harvesters to deliver any number of ballots and opens the opportunity for fraudulent voting.
• Prohibit “drive through” voting by those capable of entering polling places. Curbside voting for disabled voters would not change.
• Continue allowing poll watchers to see anything going on in polling places, other than how a person is voting in a voting booth, while adding a provision that would prohibit election workers from obstructing poll watchers’ ability to observe.
• Add a requirement that absentee voters include their driver’s license numbers or the last four of their Social Security numbers in their mail-in ballot envelope. This is the same information they are required to provide when registering to vote and would be used to verify voter identity, especially if signatures on carrier envelopes are in question.
So, those opposing these bills are spreading false narratives, just one example of which was brought to light when U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican, questioned state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, a Houston Democrat, about voter ID requirements in a hearing in Washington.
House Democrats left the state to keep the bills from being considered. Maybe we should be asking ourselves why. A leading state Democrat senator said they might as well come home because they’ll end up voting on these measures anyway. They need to stop acting like children and come home and do their jobs.
Bill don’t think it is necessary. The legislature is trying to fix a problem that just doesn’t exist. There is absolutely no reason to change the status quo. This is just a political stunt.
