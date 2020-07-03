The Texas City Independent School District says its schools will start Aug. 12. How so?
I doubt we will see any change in the COVID-19 situation by then, so how can the schools open and do social distancing with crowded classrooms and halls?
College of the Mainland has a plan that cuts the classroom attendance in half. They will do this by having each half class attend on separate days and make up the other half online at home. For obvious reasons that won’t work with K-12 schools.
So, what to do? Here are my ideas on how to do it:
• Suspend all elective courses and all sports on Aug. 12 and continue this until we have a vaccine. This will free up many classrooms and teachers, possibly allowing half-size classes. Remember, coaches are teachers first.
• Concentrate on the three “R’s” — reading, writing and arithmetic. The rest can wait.
• Require students to show up at school with a mask, same as required shoes.
• Masks must be worn to enter the school and must be worn at all times when in halls and everywhere outside of the classroom. This applies to students, teachers, visitors, volunteers, security, maintenance staff, etc.
• The cafeteria can be changed to brown bag take-out only. Lunches to be delivered to and consumed in classrooms.
• Mask must be worn on buses. This means the bus driver, too.
• Hand sanitizers must be available in classrooms.
• Maintenance at night, in so far as practical, can sanitize desk tops, door handles, water fountains, restrooms, cafeteria facilities, etc.
• Students must be educated on the importance of avoiding physical contact with anyone and keeping hands sanitized.
• And finally, parents should check the temperature of their children before sending them to school.
So, the question now is: Is it worth the risk? Should we be doing this? I see, in this case, the risk is all about the risk of death. Becoming sick is something we live with every day; it’s dying that makes the COVID-19 a serious concern.
Fortunately, today the death rate is much lower than it was just a few weeks ago. Mid-April it was 2,224 a day and according to coviduse.net, June 29 only 264 died and the recent weekly average is 885 in the United States.
This probably means that we now know, better, how to save these lives and the patients are younger and healthier.
If you are interested, statistically if everyone in Texas City caught the COVID-19 virus only 20 would die. So yes, the risk of death of a student or teacher is low and the required education, if done properly, is in my opinion worth the risk.
Remember it’s liquid transfer human to human. I, we, can avoid that.
Of course, as always, it’s easy for me to say. Doing it is much harder. I don’t envy the school leaders that have to make the tough decisions. I only hope that, maybe, some of my ideas may help. We need to support their decisions.
