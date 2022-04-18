How do you solve a problem like Maria?
In this case, the question comes not from a musical show, but from a quail hunter concerning a dog.
It’s the title of a note from the game wardens.
As some of you may remember, Texas Parks & Wildlife people periodically report on the goings-on of their wardens, who lead interesting lives, to say the least.
Maria is a bird dog. She was chasing a wounded quail when she fell into an abandoned grain silo, according to the report.
After searching, the owner found the dog, trapped 50 feet below the surface.
The game wardens arrived on the scene with “hundreds of feet of rope, a wire dog kennel and the know-how to build a pulley system,” according to the report.
The wardens baited the kennel with recently harvested quail and slowly lowered it down to Maria.
Her owner encouraged her to get in the kennel.
Eureka! The kennel, dog on board, was hoisted out of the hole and into the loving arms of her owner.
The dog was unhurt to the amazement of a bunch of fellow quail hunters and the family of the landowner, all of whom formed an audience for the rescue.
Maria was scheduled to go for a veterinarian check-up the next day.
Stuck down with no way out was another saga from the warden troop, this time in Val Verde County.
They received notice a boat had run aground on the Rio Grande River. Lots of silt had accumulated from the Amistad Dam.
Combined with decreasing water levels, the silt became sticky and acted like quicksand.
The two boaters were unhurt but unable to get out of the boat and the wardens checking out the situation decided there was no way to reach them by land or water.
Fortunately, a municipal helicopter wasn’t too far away. They didn’t need a wire cage but managed to lift both the men to safety.
Both the men were OK. But the report doesn’t tell me what happened to their boat.
As far as I know, it may still be down there stuck in the mud.
In yet another saga, a Karnes County game warden patrolling a local highway came across a deer lying in the middle of the road.
He turned around to remove the deer and saw someone walking in the dark near the front gate of a residence.
He soon realized the man was stumbling. The man said he had hit the deer with his motorcycle, which was heavily damaged and now lying in a ditch up ahead.
The victim didn’t know how long he had been in the ditch, but the warden called for an ambulance to come check him out. A sheriff’s deputy came along, and they called the man’s wife to tell her what happened and that he was in the care of EMS.
A final scenario describes the report by a landowner about road hunters driving near his property, shining a light and shooting guns.
The warden met up with a deputy sheriff who had intercepted the vehicle with three male subjects.
In the bed of the truck they found multiple weapons, two dead jackrabbits, two dead raccoons and a piece of deer backstrap.
Needless to say, they were arrested. Their firearms and two varmint game calls were seized.
