I would like to present some thoughts regarding the global warming problem that could reduce the time required to avoid the upcoming climate problem, as follows:
• Solicit public support by using the public radio stations, and perhaps TV stations.
• Ask for donations ranging from $1 to $1,000 depending on the individual’s available budget.
• These donors would be asked to select their preferred method, e.g., solar, wind or nuclear power methods.
• The most efficient methods may vary from state to state. e.g., some states have more dependable wind sources and other states may have better solar energy sources.
• Some people may instinctively favor one method, without any hard data.
• All jurisdictions offer tax credits for any method.
• Wind turbines can be constructed with synthetic materials, such as nylon. Although, they may not last as long as traditional materials, the payback may still be better.
• The size of the solar and wind methods may be sufficient for one house or several houses located close to others or, in some cases the method could serve an entire city.
• For nuclear plants, don’t consider new plants because they take too long to get permitted and built and local residents will always oppose them. The exception would be plants in the “middle of nowhere,” such as in Alaska. Nuclear plants that have been de-activated could be put back into service and existing plants could have new units added. Of course, this would be more efficient than building new plants.
• Bill Gates wrote a book entitled “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster.” He presents several possible methods.
• All contractors have some things in common: labor and materials cost and overhead. The contractors that get the work will be the lowest bid. (I think that will take into account how serious they are about climate control.)
• For some reason the experts have indicated the year “2050” as the deadline to get the work under control. I think that if enough concerned people get involved, we can beat that deadline.
• Finally, countries like China and Russia have an “advantage” over us. They can compel people to get the work done. We can’t do that, but we have incentives, mentioned above, to get the work done, that could work just as well, maybe better.
(1) comment
Climate change exists. It has existed since God created the planet.
Man-made climate change? Not really.
Even the most ardent of Man-Made Climate Change Advocates know that with all proposed measures will not budge the average temperature even one degree.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.