Whack! I didn’t remember seeing a flash or hearing thunder, but my ears were ringing. I looked around, and it felt like I’d just woken up. My heart was beating pretty quickly, and my hands were shaking, but I didn’t know why. Suddenly, I noticed a volleyball court pole about 15 yards away was split in half and shards of wood were scattered in a radius of 20 feet or so from the pole.
Suddenly, it was as if a fog cleared, and I remembered dispatch had radioed with a warning about a storm cell moving in the area and realized two guards were in a metal four-wheeler 3 miles down the beach in the direction the storm was moving. We were helping set up for a footrace on Stewart Beach.
On the way there, two more bolts hit close enough that I couldn’t tell a time difference between the bang and the flash, but I never saw where they hit. When I got there, the three of us huddled in my truck, windows up, without touching the sides or radios. We canceled the event.
The United States Lifesaving Association and the National Weather Service of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration years back formed a task force that I was on to establish procedures to notify the public on our nation’s beaches when lightning poses a threat.
I learned a great deal, but the main points were the general public should seek shelter in a closed building that’s grounded or a vehicle when they hear thunder. Open buildings, non-grounded shelters or just getting out of the water and on the beach doesn’t protect you or your family.
Armed with that information, we in the association came up with a template and guidelines for beach lifeguard agencies to use to establish policies for protecting the public and their staff from lightning strikes.
Our supervisors have been revisiting this policy recently to try to tighten up some of the cracks. They’re committed to protecting people, and it’s been a good discussion, which was facilitated by supervisor Micah Fowler.
As is recommended, we pull the guards from most of the towers and notify the beach-going public via public address systems to seek shelter in a vehicle or building when lightning strikes within 10 miles of where they are.
We have two fancy towers that are grounded that we’re able to leave guards in, but the other 29 towers we clear.
Sounds good on paper, but we’re talking about 33 miles of beach and potentially as many as 150,000 people. And often we aren’t able to get back to the same area quickly enough when we put the guards back up and it’s safe to get back out there.
So, the consensus is the best approach is to have the guards drop their flags to show the area isn’t guarded and include in the announcements that when the guards return, the lightning is no longer a threat.
