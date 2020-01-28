As we embark upon the new year and decade, we should meditate on the immortal phrase of Martin Luther King Jr., “The fierce urgency of now.” Because of the divisive state that the country is in, without faith, one would ask the question: Do truth and facts matter?
However, the people of faith can and will say with conviction — yes, they do matter. This time in our life may seem bleak and dreary, but those of us who practice faith know that we will understand it better, bye and bye.
The letter to the editor that was written by a good friend, Kenneth Douglas (“My loyalty is to the Constitution and flag, not Trump,” The Daily News, Jan. 24) is noteworthy. If privileged, I would add, “and to our God.” We grew up in the era of Jim Crow and segregation. In that time, all we had was the truth of the Bible and the promises of the Constitution.
Although, as a group of people with lineage to the continent of Africa, we were never fully afforded equal rights under the Constitution. However, we were taught to be loyal to it and the flag because of the unwavering belief in the word of God. Even after being denied basic civil and human rights, we remained loyal to the Constitution and the flag.
When called to the military, we went off to serve, and many died. Now, watching legislatures as they make a mockery of democracy, on a daily basis, is in a class unto itself. We were taught from childhood that lying was wrong at any time. In this day and time, it appears that lying has become a way of life.
While we hear constant talk about our “booming economy,” all types of wrongs are being perpetrated and ignored. As we navigate through these times, I think of 1st Timothy 6:10: “For the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil.”
Our police, who are not perfect, now have to deal with people who have the right to carry guns any and everywhere. Yes, the Second Amendment gives us the right to bear arms, but when citizens have more guns than the police, we have a problem.
Men and women of peace must be willing to step up and say the right thing. Galatians 6:9 says, “And let us be not weary in well-doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.”
People who have the spirit of unification should let their opinion be known. It’s a fact that unity strengthens and division weakens. The United States, on paper, is the most powerful nation in the world, but so were Egypt and Mesopotamia. But look at them now. Division from within and unscrupulous and immoral leaders lead them to their destruction.
We cannot allow our nation to fall. We must begin to fight and diligently, stand for the rule of law and be willing to still the winds of division with the spirit of love at all costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.