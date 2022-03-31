Thirty-nine years ago, I stood in the sand with 16 other lifeguards as radios were issued from our “headquarters.” I studied the old, run-down trailer parked outside a small beach pavilion on the sand and thought, “This is the headquarters?”
In 1983, Hurricane Alicia wiped all that away.
The following season, we moved into a brand new space, which was situated in a large, modern, beach pavilion. The effect of a professional facility sparked a fire that increased coverage, professionalism, partnerships and outreach, and we eventually became a premier lifesaving force of 140 strong.
Thirty years later, we’ve expanded inside that existing pavilion into a space that was once a night club, but it barely serves our ever-growing operations.
Our trusty old workhorse’s time is over. Concrete is spalling from salt air and water, the pilings are brittle and it has become a hazard. We’re eight years beyond the maximum lifespan, and despite Galveston’s harsh climate, we’ve protracted the “expiration date” with willpower and elbow-grease.
It has been a good home and it has permitted us, like our professional counterparts around the world, to best serve the public from the most demanding beach.
Your Beach Patrol covers all 32 miles of beach 24/7/365, intervenes in a half-million potential accidents annually and serves over 7 million visitors and residents each year. Galveston boasts one of the busiest, challenging, and most visited shorelines in the nation, and the demand increases every year.
Lately, the urgent need for a replacement Beach Patrol headquarters facility has been debated. Ideas of including it in a public/private partnership with Stewart Beach amenities were considered, but the two concepts are completely separate issues. Each effort serves different needs, and each financed independently.
It’s crucial that something happens soon for the Beach Patrol headquarters, as it increasingly costs more to keep it safe enough to occupy, and lifesaving operations are impacted. This summer our Junior Lifeguard Program, a critical feeder for lifeguard staffing, will operate out of a tent to ensure the campers’ safety.
With more than 140 lifeguards and dispatchers, 120 Junior Lifeguards, and another 60-plus volunteers, we need a safe, 24-hour, all-weather sand-base facility critical for training, working space and supervision.
To mitigate risk for our children and adults, direct access to the beach and water must be accessible without the danger of crossing Seawall Boulevard while carrying rescue equipment.
When covering assigned beachfront zones, rescue vehicles need to stay on the beachfront to relay information and deliver lifesaving equipment while continually protecting beach patrons and guards.
An on-beach facility is also critical in providing an unobstructed view to handle weather and medical emergencies, lost children, and command and control of our most populated beach.
The Park Board of Trustees is committed to finding a timely, cost-effective solution to meet the needs of the Beach Patrol because we’re one of the largest, most professional, and in-demand lifeguard services in the world.
The board needs your support because Galveston deserves and demands a first-class, professional facility for its world-renowned patrol to work, train, and deploy from.
We urgently need a new home, and the clock is ticking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.