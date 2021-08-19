My name is Sharon B. Lewis and I'm a candidate for District 1 councilman in the city of Galveston. My community is my passion. I've been an educator for the past 30-plus years, a community laborer, a mom, a wife and a person who will drive meaningful change in District 1.
Let me begin with giving my condolences to Bridgette Johnson, wife of our deceased councilman Eddie Johnson, and to the family. While in attendance at Councilman Johnson's memorial services, I became more aware of how his good deeds, compassion for community, and lifestyle extended far beyond our local community.
What's also amazing to me is the love, devotion and energy Johnson displayed with his constituents, and the greater Galveston community on a consistent basis.
So, it's with great honor and respect that I accept Bridgette Johnson’s request and rise as the District 1 candidate for the city of Galveston. Councilman Johnson and I both shared a great love for people, community and the drive to improve our neighborhoods. This is our connection. This is our common denominator — people and love.
I'm running for Galveston City Council to promote meaningful change, to create affordable housing opportunities, to improve infrastructure, to advance youth and senior initiatives, to preserve culture and history and to reconnect District 1 to economic development opportunities.
This campaign will continue to run on L.O.V.E. — Leadership, Opportunity, Vision and Equality.
I’ve lived in District 1 for 25-plus years and have volunteered and served in various capacities and organizations. I've served on the Galveston Community Action Council, Galveston Historical Foundation, Parents and Concerned Citizens, Families Children & Youth Boards and served as the president and vice president of the Old Central Carver Park Neighborhood Association. Together we:
• Organized and supervised the community to advocate for sidewalks and a new Wright Cuney Park;
• Worked as a liaison with city entities and boards on a community needs assessment of the neighborhood;
• Coordinated Community Development Block Grant funds to train and retrain citizens in the community at Galveston College for various employment skills; and
• Organized student advocates to speak before city council.
As District 1 councilman I will continue to advocate, collaborate and organize to improve infrastructure, housing, create economic opportunities inclusive of youth and seniors and to capitalize on District 1’s rich cultural diverse history and current diversity for the betterment of Galveston Island.
Let’s all pull together and “put a little love in your heart."
