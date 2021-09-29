Tradition is that the new president gets a “honeymoon” period of six months before his administration is considered entrenched and activated enough to evaluate results. Now that Biden has performed for over eight months, it’s fair to measure his performance.
A word that describes the performance succinctly is “floundering.” The evidence of floundering is vivid in the presentations of recorded videos. In Afghanistan and at the border, your eyes can see humanity in chaos caused by the Biden administration’s actions.
In the videos, our eyes see Biden himself floundering to speak contextually a scripted message. It’s obvious to any observer that Biden is hurriedly scurried away from making to prevent him from encountering questions and submitting his answer.
And when the Biden minion appears in the media, they become political optometrist and attempt to correct our vision with rose-tinted glasses.
The most illustrative example of floundering is the border chaos where horrid videos depict hundreds of thousands of incentivized humans have accumulated into city-sized masses and are existing in squalor conditions.
And it’s here in this plethora of human chaos that the Biden minions dissect an incident where a horse is involved to bellow racism and resurrect slavery tactics as being the intent of those trying to at least stem the flow of illegals.
Stem the flow to a level where, at minimum, the Biden directed border officials can process the mass illegals under the convoluted vetting procedures of trying to catch and then release into our local societies as state welfare dependents.
Additionally, the floundering of the Biden administration has created chaos even where his minions claim success. The vaccine program has state, city, and private businesses, airlines battling over enforcing vaccines and masks on their citizens and employees.
And let us not ignore the vicious rhetoric across the country as the Biden acts have elevated conflict between the federal government and state, in Congress between the parties and within the faction of Democrats, and employees are filing lawsuits against employer, etc.
All these Biden act’s conflicts are headed into the litigation process where judges issue stays that will linger as society becomes more irritated over no resolution obtained. And once a future court date arrives, our laws will undergo the traditional obfuscation, prefabrications and theatrical presentation of two opposing lawyers arguing the same law their brethren lawyers wrote. Justice?
In conclusion, the Biden “honeymoon” is over and enough evidence is available to state unequivocally Biden’s performance is atrocious at best.
