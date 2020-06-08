Sunday marked one year since we lost Chris Reed to a boating accident in Galveston Bay.
I feel so sad for Jan Reed, her kids and the family. I was mayor of Kemah when Chris was our police chief and really enjoyed working with such a professional, kind man.
I also had the opportunity to work alongside Chris on the board of directors of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as Clear Creek Education Foundation.
Chris was city manager of Nassau Bay when I first met him and got to know him.
Working alongside Chris helped me be a better mayor, and hardly a day goes by that I don't wish I could pick up the phone and speak with him.
This past year, I have had the pleasure of serving on the Chris Reed Education Foundation, along with Jana and Logan Reed and four other good friends of Chris’.
We just handed out scholarships to all CCISD high schools and helped students who could not afford to pay for their caps and gowns for graduation.
I think Chris would be happy about that.
Thanks to all that have contributed to the Chris Reed Education Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.