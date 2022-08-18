People seldom think for themselves. Reality is determined not by their observation of the world, but by their observation of how others react to the world.
Though everyone is hungry, the buffet table remains untouched, but once someone helps himself, others pile in jockeying for a place in line.
If a stock plunges from $60 to $50, it is regarded as “cheap” because the price at which it had been trading provided a norm. Yet, what it sold for yesterday is no indication of its real or intrinsic value.
The failure to think independently causes economic bubbles. The clearest indication of a bubble is the expectation that one will be able to buy something, a tulip, a stock, a property, and then, a short time later, sell it at a higher price to a greater fool.
This process usually starts when an investor recognizes value in something, for example, small cottages, that have been unwanted and undervalued. The investor begins to accumulate. The accumulation usually provokes derisive attention from those amused to see a sucker parted from his money.
But as the buying continues and the price increases, opinions change. Those who were laughing lament their myopia. Others pile into the trade, forcing the price up. As the price goes parabolic, the crowd becomes a mob climbing over itself to make a deal. Buyers believe prices can only go up, up, up, and they do, until they don’t.
Galveston has a large stock of small two- to four-bedroom frame houses in the older part of the city that were once occupied by working-class families. Though not regarded as architectural paragons, a few were restored and appreciated. They offered some advantages over a condo at a fraction of the price, often selling for $50 a square foot or less.
Recently, they have become objects of desire. Oil money poured into Houston. COVID made trips by air riskier. Vacation rentals became popular, and these cottages did well in that market and were perceived to do still better.
The interest rate went to next to nothing, and buyers, nudged perhaps by their brokers, imagined the properties would cost them nothing out of pocket.
Flippers created a formula: outside, a coat of many colors; inside, shades of white, pale wood floors, sharp, expensive-looking bathroom fixtures, open kitchens, and staging with mid-century modern furniture and fun-looking nooks often defined by just a small table and chairs.
The price for fixer-uppers went from $50,000 to $100,000, then, $150,000 to $200,000 to over $250,00. The prices for remodeled cottages went through the roof, sometimes selling for more than $500 a square foot.
Curiously, better houses in better neighborhood increased only modestly, but, when the market tanks, they will tank together.
Bubbles occasionally deflate slowly, but often, they pop. A lot will depend on what the Federal Reserve does to the economy. The Fed’s interest rate increases have provided a sharp object. When that object meets those trying to sell into a shrinking market, POP will go the bubble.
