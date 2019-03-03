The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office has received federal funding to promote community awareness of crime victims’ rights and services during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which will be April 7 through April 13.
The funding will be used to promote public awareness of victim rights and services with a mass media campaign, resource fair, candle light vigil and 5K walk/run and other events on a countywide basis made possible by this grant as part of a Countywide Community Awareness Project in Galveston County. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime through the National Association of Victims of Crime Act Assistance Administrators.
The association is a nonprofit organization that represents the 56 state agencies that distribute money from the federal Victims of Crime Act Crime Victims Fund to more than 6,300 direct victim assistance service providers. The money in the crime victims fund comes from fines and other monetary penalties collected from offenders convicted of federal crimes and not from U.S. taxpayers.
First designated by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week increases general public awareness of, and knowledge about the wide range of rights and services available to people who have been victimized by crime. The theme for 2019 is “Honoring Our Past. Creating Hope for the Future.”
The support from federal office and the association for our National Crime Victims’ Rights Week activities will help us help crime victims. Members of our community are encouraged to honor the past achievements of programs that aid crime victims and survivors, and join us in creating hope for a future where all crime survivors are treated with dignity and respect, and receive the services they need and deserve.
Since 2004, Office for Victims of Crime’s community awareness project has provided financial and technical assistance to more than 1,000 community projects that promote victim and public awareness activities, and innovative approaches to victim/survivor outreach and public education about victims’ rights and services during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Victim Assistance Division was one of the 92 projects recommended by the association and selected for funding by Office for Victims of Crime for 2019 from the 200 applications that were submitted nationwide.
For additional information, contact Linda Telfah, chief of the Victim Assistance Unit at 409-770-5124, or visit www.galvestoncountytx.gov/da.
