Michael Smith, editor of The Daily News, likes to provide his commentary from time to time on public policy. He tends to portray himself as an authority on all matters pertaining to the law and governmental administration.
Unlike Smith, I’m elected by the people countywide to make decisions and serve as the emergency management director in times of disasters.
I don’t have the luxury of hiding behind a keyboard like Smith does. I’m tasked with making real decisions and leading us through tough times.
In Smith’s recent editorial, he attacks my position on not issuing a mandatory mask order for Galveston County. I’ve clearly stated that I urge the public to follow the advice of wearing masks as recommended by our local health authority, Dr. Philip Keiser, as well as the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
If Smith had read my full statement, he would have known this. I’ve stated on numerous occasions that taking such actions as social distancing and wearing facial coverings is highly encouraged. With that said, I don’t believe it’s proper or legal for the government to infringe on the individual rights of Americans by forcing them to wear masks under the threat of arrest or large fines. This is not communist China.
Let me be clear one more time, I encourage everyone to wear masks where social distancing cannot be achieved. We all must take personal responsibility in doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19. The difference between Galveston County and Harris County is that I’m not ordering law enforcement to fine or imprison you if you’re in public not covering your face.
It’s time for the government to be encouraging the public to take personal responsibility in heeding the advice from public health officials.
This isn’t the first time Smith and The Daily News have disagreed with me on a legal issue. For years, the editorial staff regularly attacked and admonished my stance for standing up against judicial activism in a case that was ultimately decided unanimously by the Texas Supreme Court in my favor. This is a shining example of how wrong the untrained past legal views of Smith and his staff have been. I’ll continue taking my legal advice from trained legal experts rather than The Daily News.
Smith has also reprised his attack on the legal counsel system in place for the county. He reiterated his claims that the outside counsel system currently in place is more expensive and less effective than the previous in-house counsel system.
As is usual for Smith, no facts are presented to back his opinion. If Smith had the journalistic integrity to get the facts and look into this issue, he would find that the county taxpayers have saved hundreds of thousands of dollars with this change along with a better, faster and more efficient service to our departments and elected officials.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a new challenge for all of us and we all must work together. Thinly veiled political attacks from clearly biased newspaper editorials serve only those that wish to further divide this country. I’ll continue to take proactive actions that uphold the Constitution and protect individual rights while still promoting public health.
Get your feelings hurt, Judge? They buy the ink by the barrel, you know. Nice effort, but it lands short and rings hollow. I believe that you are on record as saying that you believe "it is unconstitutional" for you, in your position, to require any wearing of masks (during a worldwide pandemic, particularly). Apparently, constitutional scholars seem to disagree. I am pretty sure that you are not a "constitutional scholar", nor is Kenny-the-Crook Paxton. But all that is okay; just lash out and be ugly and take that low road. It's a page right out of you-know-who's playbook, no? Finger-pointing and attacking the media sure has a familiar ring to it, no?
Mr. Smith is the editor of this newspaper. As such, his name is affixed to everything that he writes and publishes. His picture is featured as a matter of routine, as are his phone number and e-mail address. I really don't think he is "hiding behind his keyboard" as you want to claim. You're a big, tough guy and a manly-man who must assail anyone that possesses a viewpoint contrary to yours. Mr. Smith doesn't work for you, hence he doesn't answer to you. If that stings, remember this...Ironically, you work for Mr. Smith, for me and everyone else in Galveston County. It will be a great day when you begin to serve everyone here and not just those of your political stripes or that tend to agree with you and your perverse partisan misgivings. It's time to end your pity-party and get to work.
Mark Henry is upholding his oath of office as county judge.
Stuart Crouch is upholding his right to bitc...... let's say express his views..
Is this a great country or what!
