The 42nd Annual ABC13 Share Your Holidays Food Drive culminates Tuesday. Recognized nationally as Giving Tuesday, this special day encourages communities and donors to “do good” as we usher in the charitable giving season.
Again this year, we have two convenient drop-off locations open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon. Please drop off non-perishable food items or monetary contributions at either of our main location — Galveston’s Ball High School, 40th Street and Avenue O, or 213 6th St. N. in Texas City, which is Galveston County Food Bank’s Administrative Services Building.
Ball High School has been the drop-off location since the inception of this project in 1980, and on behalf of Mike Dudas, GISD’s Share Your Holidays coordinator, and all our hard-working community partners, we are all very proud of our long-time participation in this vital project to help our neighbors who are food insecure.
What began as a simple drop-off for the public in front of Ball High has expanded to include over 50 of the county’s top businesses, organizations, schools, colleges and universities coming together to sponsor in-house food drives, with all contributions dedicated to the Share Your Holidays initiative. And what a success this has been!
In 2021, our incredible team —which included American National Insurance Co.; the University of Texas Medical Branch; Randalls-Galveston; Texas A&M University-Galveston; Affinity Urgent Care Clinics; AMOCO Federal Credit Union; Ball High School’s student council and hospitality program; Boys & Girls Club of Galveston; Galveston College; the Port of Galveston; the Galveston Ministerial Association, which includes Congregation B’nai Israel, First Lutheran Church, Moody Methodist Church, Trinity Episcopal Church, St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church and Holy Family Parish; the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce; the city of Galveston and its police and fire departments; The Galveston County Daily News; Moody Gardens; Hometown Bank; Texas First Bank; Frost Bank; Moody Bank; Galveston County Young Lawyers Association; Galveston Association of Realtors; Galveston Hotel & Lodging Association, which includes The San Luis Resort, Holiday Inn on the Beach, The Hilton, Grand Galvez Hotel and Gaido’s; and the Bin Store and Bin XL — helped bring in 29,181 pounds of quality, non-perishable food products, the most ever, and $19 million in monetary contributions, our second-best year ever.
Our success was due to the hard work of our incredible team of community partners, our very generous community, contributions from GISD elementary and middle schools, and the FeedGalveston team, sponsored by First Lutheran Church with great assistance from Ball High School Key Club and National Honor Society students.
For 2022, new Community Partners are Classic Auto Group Galveston; Fisherman’s Wharf; Island Famous, which includes The Spot, Holiday Inn Express & Suites and DoubleTree by Hilton; Coastal Community Church; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County; Gulf Coast Realtors; Chalmer’s Hardware; Gracie’s; both island and mainland offices of Stewart Title; HealthMatters Chiropractic; Rotary Club of Galveston; and Rotary Club of Galveston Island.
All contributions made in Galveston County remain in Galveston County and are administered and distributed by The Galveston County Food Bank. Should you prefer to make a monetary contribution, please make checks payable to the Galveston County Food Bank, or on line https://www.galvestoncountyfoodbank.org/shareyourholidays/ to make your contribution.
Please join with us and together we’ll make the 42nd Annual ABC13 Share Your Holidays Food Drive even more successful.
Robyn Bushong is the community partners and publicity coordinator for Share Your Holidays.
