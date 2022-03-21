A long time ago, I was persuaded to switch a Texas City newspaper job for one in La Marque.
The persuasion came from the La Marque publisher, who agreed to my terms.
I wanted the title of managing editor. And I got it. I don’t think there was much more money involved. But there was that title. It meant a lot to me.
But it wasn’t long before said publisher started calling me “The Big Cheese.”
It was meant, I guess, as a sort of tribute. But not much of one. A kind of tongue-in-cheek salute.
I was reminded of this long-ago salutation by a long list of “nicknames for important people.”
I found out not only a bunch of titles, but where they came from. Maybe you, too, have been tagged with such a moniker.
Top Banana begins the list, though it’s not that prevalent. It began as the name of the leading comedian in a burlesque show. Three comedians would vie to get the punchline in a joke. The one who did gets a banana.
Kingpin is kind of easy to figure out if you’re a bowler. The kingpin is the one in the front of a triangle. The word also stands for a bolt that was used to connect wheels to a vehicle’s axle.
Boss is a word everybody uses all the time. I guess. it comes from the Dutch word “baas,” which means master. It’s used for foreman, supervisor or manager.
Big Enchilada. I love this one, but not the origin of its use. You all know what an enchilada is. But during Watergate, one of the Nixon associates says of Attorney General John Mitchell that he will not get immunity because “He’s the big enchilada.” That’s the first record of the use, likely coined by John Ehrlichman.
Kahuna. One of my friends likes to call me “The Big Kahuna” on rare occasions. In Hawaiian, kahuna is a priest or a shaman or as someone who’s master of a craft. Surfers picked it up as one who’s an expert at riding the surf.
Bigwig is yet another word for an important person. Centuries ago, people were covering their heads with wigs, which is shortened from periwig. Wearing wigs signified power. The bigger the better.
Today’s bigwigs usually don’t wear wigs. Or don’t admit it if they do.
Kingfish is seldom heard, though some of us can remember the Kingfish as a character in “Amos and Andy.” Kingfish refers to an influential person. The most famous holder of the title was Huey Long, who was governor of Louisiana. The name originally came from references to real big fish.
Big Shot. This began as a name for a person of prominence and in the 1920s and ’30s as a nickname for notorious criminals. It comes from the notion that somebody could shoot a gun proficiently. These folks were also called Big Guns.
Last but not least is Top Dog, somebody in authority who has earned the victory through competition. It refers to the terrible sport of dogfighting, where the dog who ended up on top was the top dog.
As an advocate for the opposite, I find myself frequently rooting for the “underdog.”
I’ll bet you do, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.