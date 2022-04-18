What are the “fine arts?” The Texas Education Agency defines them as art, music, theater and dance. In many places they’re known as the fine and performing arts.
They’re different from the practical arts. When you make a pot simply to be a beautiful thing, it’s fine art.
When you make a pot that’s practical and is used to store things, then it’s practical art.
Fine arts folks tend to think a little differently about things. We look for creativity, for emotional impact, for cultural awareness. We want our students to go past the “thing” that they do — the discipline that is their art — and to touch the lives of other human beings.
All too often, the world is ready to say things like — “Oh, that isn’t important, here do this math problem. You need to spend more time on English. You need another credit in science.”
But, you will find that great English and math teachers, and science folks appreciate the power of the arts when it comes to teaching creativity, expression and touching the minds and hearts of others.
For several years now, the top undergraduate major for medical students has been — music. Several medical schools have added art appreciation to their curriculum so that student doctors begin to see the gestalt — the whole of something which is beyond its parts — like their patients.
They realize how the arts bring out a type of thinking which is extremely useful in their field.
I still remember when Rosey Grier (former professional football player with the New York Giants and one of the Fearsome Foursome with the Los Angeles Rams) took up ballet to improve his balance and understanding of body mechanics. And he did needlework for fun, too.
The arts add things to our lives daily beyond entertainment, such as preparation for civic leadership.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was a thespian at Harvard performing in shows like “Little Shop of Horrors.” President Ronald Reagan was a well-known movie actor before running for public office. President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine was a comic actor on television.
Lots of people get something out of the arts beyond the arts themselves.
We know how the arts affects our lives personally — we love movies, musicals, TV, songs on the radio and streaming services. We hang art on our walls and decorate our houses to make us happy.
We come from vastly different and wonderful cultures. My own background includes Irish, Scottish, Spanish, Mexican, Native American, Ashkenazi and Sephardic Jews, English, German and Scandinavian ancestors. There’s much there to learn and study and enjoy.
Encourage your children and grandchildren to explore the fine arts and the artistic traditions of their ancestors and of the world. It’s a great way to learn more about themselves and about the world while having an absolutely wonderful experience.
And they can take you along for the ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.