This year’s 41st annual ABC-13 Share Your Holidays food drive, which was held Dec. 1 at Ball High School, was an incredible success. We received the most nonperishable food items ever at 29,181 pounds.
Our success was due to the hard work of our incredible team of 27 community partners, our very generous community, contributions from Galveston Independent School District elementary and middle schools and the FeedGalveston team. Additionally, our community partners and the public also donated $19,548.66 in monetary contributions — our second-best year ever.
We wouldn’t have been able to accomplish what we did without the commitment, enthusiasm and generosity of our valued community partners: American National Insurance Co.; the University of Texas Medical Branch; Randalls; Galveston College; Port of Galveston; Galveston Ministerial Association (Congregation B’nai Israel, First Lutheran Church, Moody Methodist Church, Trinity Episcopal Church, St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal and Holy Family Parish); city of Galveston; Galveston Police Department; Galveston Fire Department; The Galveston County Daily News; Moody Gardens, Hometown Bank, Texas First Bank, Frost Bank, Moody Bank, Galveston County Young Lawyers Association; Galveston Association of Realtors; Affinity Urgent Care Clinics; Ball High School Student Council and Hospitality Program; Galveston Hotel & Lodging Association (San Luis Resort, Hilton Hotel, Holiday Inn Resort, Grand Galvez and Gaido’s); AMOCO Federal Credit Union; Boys & Girls Club of Galveston; Galveston Independent School District; Galveston Restaurant Group; Steals and Deals; and Texas A&M University at Galveston.
We want to express special thanks to our Galveston Randalls. Every year, they kick off Share Your Holidays with their own two-week, in-store promotion — “Fall Into Christmas” — which gets everyone in the holiday-giving spirit.
Next, we want to recognize The Galveston Restaurant Group — The Gumbo Diner and Mario’s Seawall Italian & Pizzeria — for donating fresh, hot beignets for breakfast and delicious pizza for lunch for students and volunteers working the food drive and FeedGalveston.
FeedGalveston is a community outreach program sponsored by First Lutheran Church. This year, more than 50 students partnered with volunteers from First Lutheran to again package more than 50,000 nourishing meals donated to the Galveston County Food Bank.
We also want to acknowledge our many local businesses and schools that promote “Share Your Holidays” on their marquees: Galveston College; district schools; Galveston Insurance Agency; Henry Freudenburg Agency; Ideal Lumber; Texas First Bank; Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant; The Gumbo Diner; Fish Tales; Benno’s; and The Spot.
And a very special “thank you” to Gina Spagnola, president of the Galveston Chamber of Commerce, and Cole Wallace, owner of Steals and Deals @ The Bin. Partnering with Ball High School’s Media Arts Department students, Gina and Cole spent their entire morning interviewing — and were filmed — talking with our generous donors who participated in this year’s drive.
All contributions that were collected remain in Galveston County and will be administered and distributed by the food bank. For more information, contact Robyn Bushong, community partners/publicity coordinator, at rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
On behalf of all of us who worked on the food drive, we offer a very sincere thank you.
