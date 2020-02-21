In response to the column (“Cavalla Historical Foundation willing to do its part,” The Daily News, Feb. 18) by Alvin Salle: Here’s the deal folks, the Park Board of Trustees is seeking a new agreement with the Cavalla Historical Foundation.
For the park board, the safety of our visitors, staff and volunteers was put at risk not by the existence of asbestos-containing materials — but by a lack of vigilance in managing a known issue. Navy reports issued to the foundation in 2016 and 2017 called for a certified expert opinion. The foundation is obligated to share these reports, per our agreement but told the park board they never took place.
The lack of communication from the foundation means we can only react, not prepare or even prevent. The park board reacted to concerns for public safety being raised within their own organization that were falling on deaf ears. The park board did so by immediately closing the vessels, at the protest of the foundation. We reacted to the results of the official survey and the plan for abatement. We did so by voting unanimously to pay the full costs of abatement back in December. Every time we think we have all the information, a new omission comes to light. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me.
It is time to break the cycle.
We would love to just pay our half and get the museum open, but that is a Band-Aid solution to a festering problem. It is the definition of insanity — doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. The current agreement isn’t working for either party. So, let’s fix it. Not later down the road — now, when the repercussions are staring us in the face. A 50/50 partnership only works when everyone is doing their part. Everyone is responsible for their side of the house, but who steps in when things start slipping through the cracks?
The park board sent over two different proposals that kept both parties involved. These proposals were vehemently rejected without recommendations or dialogue. That is why a new agreement must come before the vessels can be reopened.
That is why the park board is seeking mediation. There is value in both organizations working together. The park board is not expert in preserving and maintaining these vessels, but we can provide the organizational structure, manpower and procedures to keep people safe and limit liability.
We are on the same page when it comes to honoring veterans and their families, and no one does it better than the foundation. We are amazed by their ability to mobilize volunteers and their passion for preserving history. We remain ready and willing to mediate and reach a new agreement that leverages the strengths of both organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.