On Jan. 17, the day America observed the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day, I had made a tribute in honor of his legacy for unity and peace, as he had always intended in his statements which reverberate around the world.
And now, once again, in these most uncertain times, I feel it’s very appropriate to feature Black History Month with his vision, his dream, for all humanity, particularity for our children.
King knew clearly that our children are indeed our future and what we teach them and leave behind for them will determine America’s future.
All during February, we celebrate Black History Month. In my opinion, this period is an opportunity to pay homage to all the innovative, creative and productive Black leaders of our society who have shaped and advanced our nation and our lives.
Although I humbly admire the messages of King and his call for love, unity, peace and strength, I couldn’t suggest to know the actual Black experience, nor would I attempt to, other than with as much education and empathy that God would allow me to have and understand.
But, what I do know for certain, is that King’s discipleship, in the Christian sense, is the process of making someone become like Christ. His mission was a simple one.
I believe that the idea behind King’s crusade wasn’t to end evil, but to gather together as many lost souls as possible, who could be saved, by an enlightening and spiritual awakening.
I believe that it was about his fight for the resistance and the endurance to overcome. And we the people, means all the people.
Let not one person use his name to divide our nation by the act or process of segregating ever again. Let there not be separation or isolation of a race, class or ethnic group by enforced or voluntary residence in a restricted area, or barriers to social intercourse or by other discriminatory means.
Let us not rest on our laurels complacent of all the historical path makers’ lives. Let not our good intentions be fixed upon our emotional beliefs that produce the very same division that they had died fighting against.
Can there be more forgiveness if hate only begets hate? Only through divine intervention can our hearts heal so that we may feel unity and peace together.
”Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
