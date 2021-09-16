Coming off the Labor Day weekend, we all jumped straight into a hurricane. If we needed a reminder that Mother Nature is completely random and impartial with respect to our needs and wants, we’ve just gotten yet another one.
I’m impressed with how quickly we bounce back. Things were opening the very next day and city, county and Galveston Park Board of Trustees crews jumped right out there and started fixing things like it was, well, a normal occurrence.
Even for us on beach patrol, we’ve got “normal” storm prep, response and recovery down to a science. Coastal zone crews got our towers off the beach the same day we made the call to pull everything off.
It really helps that our Houston/Galveston National Weather Service Office is so responsive and proactive. The information we need is always at our fingertips. Once they forecasted tides over 4 feet, we decided to pull the towers off the beach.
And when we saw that the wind was going to be over the tropical storm threshold, we decided to go to the additional trouble to get them down to the safe area where we store them in the winter.
Coastal zone management and the park board staff got the zillions of trashcans in the parks and all the way down the entire beachfront off the beach and out of harm’s way, as well.
That taken care of, we were able to divert our full attention to keeping people safe by making sure they were out of the surf completely or in very shallow water, stayed far from structures that could cause rip currents and off rocks once the waves started breaking on top of them.
For the most part, people were responsive and helpful for this one.
Once the storm passed, we immediately went out and started assessing how many of the 600 or so safety signs we maintain along the beachfront were lost. The next couple of days, we had lifeguard crews out there picking signs off the beachfront and re-installing signs that were down.
All in all, we had 56 “No Swimming/Wading” signs, 35 “No Swimming” signs, 16 “No Swimming” icon signs and nine rescue buoy boxes go down. Many of these we were able to re-use by picking them up and re-installing them.
Still, many were damaged or lost completely and had to be replaced with new ones. We’re still tallying, but it looks like it will be a bit more than $20,000 worth of damage. The good thing is that we keep a roughly 30 percent reserve for just this occasion, so we have signs ready to pop back up there as we’re having new ones made to replace the reserve.
We want to shorten the time the signs are down as much as possible for obvious reasons. In this case, it looks like we are able to get everything fully operational, including getting towers back out on the beach, in time for this weekend.
We want to make sure all is good to go by the time the beachgoers arrive.
