Austin Middle School changed my life. It would be a mistake to close a school that’s helped so many children like me learn and succeed.
My parents are permanent legal residents from Mexico. My brothers and I are citizens. I was in bilingual classes in elementary school, and I wasn’t around people who spoke English much — what English I learned I got from playing baseball in the island Little League organization.
My parents are strict. They made sure I got to school on time and did my homework so that I would get into Austin. Our bilingual teacher in the fourth-grade encouraged all of my class to apply. I didn’t think I would be the only one, but I was. I got in because I had good behavior and attendance, and because I scored well on the STAAR test, which I took in Spanish.
Everything seemed promising until I started at Austin, where all my classes were in English. I got bad grades, and I had to ask for help from my teachers. They gave me time and attention. It was then that I learned the basics of reading and writing in English and getting comfortable with myself as a student. I still remember particular things I learned from every teacher.
Everyone in my class made friends with everybody, but my main group was Hispanic and Asian. I played baseball for West Isle and a club team, but we decided to try out for football, which was something new — I didn’t even know the rules. We all got on, and football became our passion. That wouldn’t have been possible for us at a bigger school. I also learned to play the saxophone in the band.
I went onto Ball High School where I took pre-AP and AP classes, but it had more problems. Some of the teachers were great, but others weren’t, and many children didn’t care about school. I’m not sure I would’ve succeeded without the confidence, learning and habits I got from middle school. If everyone in Galveston goes to one school starting in fifth grade, it will create the same problems Ball High has. It might help some — but more will suffer.
My older brother, Eloy, applied three times before he got into Austin for the seventh and eighth grades. He graduated from Ball High and Galveston College and is in the Marine Corps in North Carolina. My younger brother, Eliazar, went to Austin and graduated from Ball High this year. He works at the refineries in Freeport and goes to Galveston College at night. My younger brother, Eliab, is a fifth-grader at Austin.
I help my father paint and remodel houses, and I’m studying instrumentation technology at San Jacinto College. Austin was the path for me to be a better person. The school is very important to my family. It helped my older brothers, it helped me, and it will help my little brother, as well — if they don’t shut it down.
