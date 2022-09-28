I was asked to prepare a short description about why I continue to be a Rotarian.
It was a challenge to present this to my fellow Rotarians at our weekly lunch meeting as I knew “they had heard it all.”
I was asked to prepare a short description about why I continue to be a Rotarian.
It was a challenge to present this to my fellow Rotarians at our weekly lunch meeting as I knew “they had heard it all.”
I came up with “Five Ps” that morphed into “Eight Ps” and these resonated with several persons who said I should “write it up.”
I am pleased to share with you the Eight Ps of why I am and continue to be an active Rotarian through the Rotary Club of Galveston:
• People — our members are diverse; many are colleagues; many are friends.
• Professions — we represent all walks of life from medicine and finance to real estate, entertainment and service, to name a few.
• Places — thanks to Rotary, wherever I have traveled in the world I have been greeted warmly by Rotarians. This includes Korea, Egypt, France and Tasmania, where I spent five weeks living in Rotarians’ homes and attending their activities.
• Programs — our weekly programs include local updates about the state of our city to international programs of relevance to the people of Galveston.
• Play — regular “socials” for members and guests include gathering in different settings, such as our recent social hour at Texas Tail Distillery. A fun way to get to know each other.
• Public — what first attracted me to our club was the emphasis on the Polio Plus program. Having almost eradicated polio, Rotary International focuses on all communicable diseases, their eradication and treatment.
• Possibilities — there’s no end to the incredible programs of Rotary with goals that include peace, respect for all and contribute to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s — the Rotary Club of Galveston has been the biggest fundraiser for this walk for the last several years.
And, lastly, but surely the key to the success of Rotary, is our four-way test, which we recite at the conclusion of each meeting and one we strive to uphold in our own behavior:
Of the things we think, say or do:
1. Is it the truth?
2. Is it fair to all concerned?
3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
So now you know a little more about Rotary and why I choose to belong and be active.
Elizabeth Anderson, who lives in Galveston, joined the Rotary Club in 1990.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.