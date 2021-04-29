The word hate is so strong, and people use it often to display their feeling toward someone or something. Some people are actively hateful. To have hatred in your heart is an angry or resentful emotional response to certain people or ideas. Hatred is often associated with feelings of anger, disgust and a disposition toward the source of hostility. In America, there are many hate crimes which happen that aren’t being reported. This poses a problem with law enforcement.
According to the FBI, hate crimes are the highest priority of the FBI’s civil rights program because of the devastating impact they have on families and communities.
There should be more ways to prevent these heinous and vicious crimes caused by people who hate others for being different. The news and the media shouldn’t allow hate to be promoted in the way that it has in the past. There is one thing to report on it — and there is another thing to glorify it. I’ve learned that most people are impressionable.
Social workers look for opportunities, such as new policies to help protect our clients, but we cannot protect them from something such as a hate crime. The law can help protect more people.
In 2009, Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act for 2010.
The Mathew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act expanded the definition of hate crimes to include gender, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation. The law also removed jurisdictional obstacles to prosecutions of race- and religion-motivated violence.
The act is named after Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr., both victims of hate crimes.
Shepard was a gay student who was beaten to death in Wyoming in 1998. Byrd was an African American man who was murdered by white supremacists in Texas that same year.
How many more innocent people must die? How many more families must go to a funeral because of hate? It’s not fair, nor is it humane. We all must do something about hate crimes now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.