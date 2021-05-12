Last year, I wrote about the pandemic. Hygiene remains the best line of defense against the infection, whether COVID-19 or any other pathogen. This means regular hand washing and wearing a mask. Sadly, wearing a mask became another political fault line.
More aggressive public health campaigns against the virus recommend staying apart and remaining at home. Sadly, this resulted in the collapse of economies around the world. The United States still suffers from nearly 10 million unemployed more than a year after the start of the pandemic.
The effects of economic action on the pandemic are measurable. Four Nordic countries shut down while Sweden remained open. Those that shut down have suffered thousands of deaths but Sweden with a smaller population suffered more than four times as many.
Widespread testing allows tracking the virus and variants. There are three types of tests. The polymerase chain reaction test remains the gold standard for identifying the presence of active virus. This also can be used in sewers as a form of mass screening. The second type of test is an antigen test that detects virus fragments. It remains less accurate but more rapid and affordable than the polymerase test. The third test is an antibody test measures the body’s response to the virus.
Currently, the United States averages a daily positive test rate of less than 8 percent. This can be compared to Britain with a daily positivity rate of 0.2 percent. Italy, the focal point of the initial outbreaks in Europe, has a daily positivity rate of nearly 11 percent.
So, testing and public health measures can control the pandemic. What about the vaccines? Last April, many scientists thought vaccines would be several years in development. Two things changed the game. First, scientists developed on a new type of vaccine based on the genetics of viruses. We have two such vaccines: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
More traditional vaccines rely on modification of known viruses. Currently, this is the basis of the Johnson & Johnson and Astra-Zenica vaccines. Fortunately, both approaches have led to remarkably effective vaccines.
The second game changer was Operation Warp Speed, which assured that vaccines could be widely and rapidly manufactured. But while it helped get approval for the vaccines, the limiting factors have become the distribution of vaccines and vaccinating people. Several states are approaching 40 percent of the population fully vaccinated, but others lag at under 25 percent. Currently, we should achieve a national vaccination rate of over 70 percent by mid-summer.
The alternative to prevention is treatment. Like saddling that horse, it’s much more difficult in the field. Could there be a “magic bullet” to kill the infection? But finding one may take years. The usual sequence involves a series of clinical trials to insure the medication is working. The biggest risk is a treatment that’s worse than the disease. Remember most people recover spontaneously or with mild treatment.
We can defeat the virus with public health measures and widespread vaccination. Get the shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.