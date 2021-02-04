Two thousand years ago, Julius Caesar’s assassination ended the 500 years of Roman governance as a republic. Several months after the assassination, Caesar’s Comet appeared in the daytime sky.
His nephew, Octavian, declared this proved Caesar had been taken into the sky as a god protecting the Roman people.
The divine right of sovereigns became enshrined in our governance for more than 1,500 years but began to be limited when King John signed the Magna Carta. It protected the church and barons, limited the methods of taxation and assured the right to a swift trial. This began the transformation of laws by divine fiat to codes written by people.
The establishment of the Church of England as a requirement of government contributed to the belief by conservative Protestants that the monarch intended to retain divine authority. This led both to Puritans fleeing England and the English Civil War. Pilgrims founded the second English colony.
Before stepping ashore on Cape Cod, they and their companions, the merchant adventurers, agreed to be governed by a written contract known as the Mayflower Compact in 1620.
The belief in government by written laws led to the Fundamental Orders of Connecticut. They affirmed the rights of the people and the obligation of government to protect those rights. It established the election of government through secret ballot.
The British constitution consists of a series of written documents beginning with the Magna Carta limiting the divine right of kings. Among the most important is the English Bill of Rights 1689. It was a consequence of the Glorious Revolution that deposed James II and installed William and Mary as constitutional monarchs. Critically, this removed the monarch as sole authority in a government ordained by God.
The combination of a belief in written laws and the protection of rights led to the United States Constitution, which contains clear limitations to prevent either cults of personality or religious domination. This was made manifest in Article VI that states “... no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States.”
To ensure the absolute separation of religion from government the First Amendment states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof ... .” This protection of rights was extended to the states by the 14th Amendment.
The replacement of divine right with laws written by people should have completely overturned the cult of personality begun by Augustus Caesar to destroy the Roman Republic. But recent events have shaken the foundations of our Republic. When a leader claims an election wasn’t fair and honest, that leader explicitly attempts to replace the government and overturn democracy.
When he finishes his term saying “we’re going to walk down, and I’ll be there with you ... . We are going to the Capitol, and take back our country,” he commits sedition.
An election mustn’t be undermined and rule by an individual cannot be allowed in a democratic republic.
