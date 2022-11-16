At the time of this writing, 197 counties are meeting to participate in the United Nation climate change conference, COP 26, 2022. The mission is to address climate change and to work together to find solutions.

Many issues will be addressed, two important topics among them: How can we mitigate the current crises being caused by climate change; and what can we do too slow and even stop escalating climate change.

Joie Soske lives in Galveston.

