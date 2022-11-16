At the time of this writing, 197 counties are meeting to participate in the United Nation climate change conference, COP 26, 2022. The mission is to address climate change and to work together to find solutions.
Many issues will be addressed, two important topics among them: How can we mitigate the current crises being caused by climate change; and what can we do too slow and even stop escalating climate change.
Texas is in a unique position to address both issues.
One of the current crisis facing the world is hunger and hunger-based migration. In 2021, 828 million people faced hunger or starvation. Climate change was a major contributing factor to this number. It reduces not only the ability to produce food because of severe drought or flooding but also the quality and nutritional value of the food that is produced.
In 2023, the U.S. Farm Bill will come up for renewal. This bill is supported by Catholic Relief Services. It contains three important provisions that help to provide food to food-insecure nations around the world while also teaching sustainability and helping U.S. farmers.
In the past, most Texas representatives have supported this bill. Texas has 36 representatives, the second largest number in the nation. If all of our representatives vote to renew the Farm Bill, it is likely to pass. In this way Texas can help mitigate the current food crises around the world.
Texas, though, can do much more. We can help alter climate change, slowing it and perhaps one day halting it. We are in a unique position to do so.
As the leader of the world’s energy industry, we are in a prime position to make the switch from fossil fuels to clean hydrogen. The process has already begun on the Gulf. ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips and Air Liquide are already leading the way in the quest for green hydrogen production.
Clean hydrogen can fuel everything from factories to city buses to personal automobiles. Hydrogen automobiles refuel just like a gasoline cars and they drive as far and as fast. Their only waste product is clean water. People in Japan, Germany and parts of California are already driving them.
The switch to hydrogen would keep energy jobs in Texas, keep Texas as the world’s energy leader and make great inroads into saving our planet. We can make a difference.
Let your federal representatives know that we want them to pass the Farm Bill and to support green hydrogen.
