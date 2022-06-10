It’s summer. That means it’s time for those of us who live on the island to share our awareness of the risks to dogs that visit here.
Many folks are unaware of the hazards, and dogs suffer. Some perish every year.
We can help our “best friends” on the receiving end of unwitting but dangerous human behaviors. For the dog’s sake, we can say something.
It’s not so much butting in as stepping up to help.
Dogs can get heat stroke while running loose in our neighborhoods or when taken to the beach. Animal caregivers ask that we stay on the lookout for a dog’s heavy panting, dry or pale gums, increased drooling, and deep and rapid breathing.
They tell us to seek veterinary help when we think a dog is overheated.
They tell us to put cloths soaked in cold water around the paws, in the armpits and on the head and neck while on the way to getting help.
Dogs walking on hot beaches for long periods can burn their paws, sometimes severely. Sand temperatures can rise to 130 degrees. Dogs need a towel or blanket to protect them from lying down on that hot sand. They need a spot in the shade to cool down.
They need plenty of fresh water to drink, and often. Ingesting too much salt water can make them very sick. And without sunscreen, light-colored dogs can get painfully burned on their noses and ears.
Our heat is searing. Car temperatures rise very rapidly to deadly levels. When the outside temperature is 70 degrees, the inner car temperature can rise to 89 degrees in 10 minutes and 104 degrees in a half hour.
With an outside temperature of 95 degrees, car temperature can be 104 in 10 minutes and 129 in a half hour. Even with windows cracked open, inner car temperatures can rise by 40 degrees. The consequences to a dog left behind can be lethal.
People walking dogs or running with them on sidewalks or roadways need to know how hot these surfaces get and how serious burned paw injuries can be.
Moon Valley Canine Training shares a quick and easy test to see whether the street temperature is safe. Put the back of your hand on the pavement, and if you can't keep it there for five seconds, it's way too hot for your dog's feet.
Grass is a cooler surface. Paw wax and dog shoes can help. But walking in the cool of day is best.
Islanders who care about dogs can spread this information. We can post facts on social media, put fliers up in businesses near the beach, and offer reminders to those who need them.
We can call Animal Control when we see dogs sitting in hot cars or in other ways endangered in the heat. Our efforts may be lifesaving.
