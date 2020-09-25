We’re less than 40 days from the presidential election and the Democrats still don’t have a candidate running for the presidency.
They should be ashamed of themselves for putting Joe Biden and his family through this embarrassing situation. And to add insult to injury, they pick a vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, who brings nothing but shame to their party. It’s common knowledge she was Willie Brown’s mistress while he was Speaker of the House in California.
In spite of all this negativity, the Democrats have a lock on 232 electoral votes; all they need to win is to win a few states that will give them the necessary extra 38 votes to win the presidency.
You may ask why they have that many votes in their pocket already. In 2016, Hillary Clinton received that same 232 electoral votes by winning the following states: Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Minnesota, Illinois, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Hawaii and D.C.
As of today, they stand to win all those states again. They have a very good chance to also win Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota, and if that happens they will win the presidency.
Donald Trump, despite all the accomplishments he has done for the country, is disliked (a mild description) by a large percentage of the population. Democrats outnumber Republicans 72 million to 55 million, so that’s understandable.
Having antifa, who is backed by George Soros, and the news media on their side, the Democrats are causing disruption and chaos in a lot of major cities: Seattle, Portland, New York, Milwaukee and Minneapolis to name a few. Democrats, like Maxine Waters, are telling their constituents to “get in their faces” and cause disruptions in restaurants, service stations, stores.
Donald Trump has done so many positive things for our country that there’s not enough room on this page to mention them.
Locally, he has pardoned Jack Johnson, Galveston’s own World Heavyweight Champion for a crime that was bogus.
Republicans on the other hand, have the remaining 30 states that they will probably win. But they will have to win a couple of the “swing” states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Arizona.
There’s a possibility that states like New Hampshire, Maine, Colorado and Nevada could fall outside of the grip of the Democrats and make the race interesting.
Everybody reading this column has benefited by President Trump’s actions of cutting the income tax for individuals and especially corporations. Corporations brought all their manufacturing jobs back to America for that tax break. Plus, if you have any type of retirement income, you have benefited by the stock market’s progress.
Be sure you vote this November. Vote with your brains, not your emotions. Meanwhile, stay safe from the virus and get your flu shots.
You are not going do Trump any good in Texas Charlie. I suggest you move to Wisconsin.
One word Mr. Killebrew .."LANDSLIDE"...take it to the bank!! Note that I did NOT...say close win! DID I ? Lolololo
Democrats don't have just one presidential candidate, they have an entire COMMITTEE running. That's why their spokesman Creepy Joe keeps changing his stance:
One day against fracking, next day for fracking, next day for fracking but phasing it out then back to being against fracking immediately because the clock is ticking on Earth's doom etc, etc, etc.
His stance depends on who is writing his script that day and the same is true about a multitude of issues.
Problem is Creepy Joe cannot remember what he said the previous day.
