In response to the editorial by Laura Elder (“Police union, city should continue on cooperative course,” The Daily News, July 25): To say your editorial about the negotiations between the police union and the city was bizarre is an understatement.
If you’re applying to be the head of the chamber of commerce for your friends at Galveston City Hall — they owe you a big thank you.
Since you’re obsessed with my company over at the island’s only newspaper, I thought it was important to set the record straight.
I sent one of my photographers down to Galveston after “your” newspaper complained about the lack of transparency in the ability of the people who “pay” the taxes to actually watch if they want to know how their money is spent. What a concept. No one asked me to go.
This is America, and the last time I checked public meetings are free for any citizen to record, even someone as aggressive and misbehaved as you apparently think I am.
Your reporter was in attendance, but apparently you’re still living in the 1920s where television didn’t exist and you got to decide what people get to know. That’s a problem for folks on Galveston Island. Forgive me for thinking that the men and women who protect you and everyone else on the island shouldn’t have a horrible pension or lousy pay, or old beat up patrol cars.
Forgive me if I think that the public has a fundamental right to know how few patrol cars are on an island that invites millions of people to come visit. I’ve talked with folks at your paper and was rudely told I was essentially crazy that the Port of Galveston should actually help pay for the police that protect all those visitors.
Do I think the city and the police should all get along? Of course. Do I also think the city would keep treating them badly if folks like me didn’t say enough was enough. Yep. Because you guys have failed to do it. I’ve been repeatedly called by your newspaper more worried about who paid me to come down there rather than why I was down there. Tell your benefactors at city hall they can call me themselves.
You should be embarrassed by this editorial. Not because you recommend people get along and do what’s right, but because your first responsibility is to watchdog the public’s right to know. In the meantime, tell your city hall pals that when I see someone worried about my big, bad TV camera, I’m inspired to show up more.
