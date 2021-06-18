Freedom in America allows the opportunity to achieve one’s goals, desires and dreams without any prejudice, bias or intentional personal obstructions by others. Racial equality provides equal opportunities for all regardless of political or moral views.
The physical traits, as the color of your skin, don’t act as a barrier to equal access, favorable circumstances or fortune.
As we continue to recognize the importance of national celebrations and commemorations, holidays such as Memorial Day, Labor Day and Independence Day, these holidays resonate with acknowledging liberty and freedom for all.
Yet, this wasn’t the case for those individuals that were enslaved and recognized legally as chattel. African Americans were liberated from slavery on Jan. 1, 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation that freed all those who were enslaved and born into slavery.
It wasn’t until after almost two years later, in 1865, when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston. He was in command of the Headquarters District of Texas on June 19, along with almost 20,000 United States Colored Troops.
He then issued and executed General Order No. 3. That order informed the people of Texas that all enslaved individuals were now free.
From that moment on, African Americans have recognized that date as their day of independence. It’s known as Juneteenth, the day of emancipation for those who were enslaved. Juneteenth is an official state holiday in Texas and recognized by 47 other states. The state of Delaware just recently made it an official state holiday.
As of this writing, the national push and effort led by Juneteenth advocates throughout the United States, especially the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, to get Juneteenth recognized as a national federal holiday, has come to fruition. On Wednesday, Congress passed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, and on Thursday, President Joe Biden signed it officially into law.
The recent social justice issues about race and equality in America also have drawn attention to the national historical importance of Juneteenth. As American institutions continue to value the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion, this has placed a spotlight on Juneteenth and its community activities throughout the United States.
That includes educational programs, discussions about history and stories being told and shared about slavery, freedom and American culture. This places us on the path to social and moral healing.
The recent mural “Absolute Equality” that was recently featured in The New York Times and my art exhibition the “Juneteenth Freedom Project,’’ which began 15 years ago, is receiving local, national and even international attention. This a great example of community engagement and healing.
This also is indicative of community partnerships between corporations, philanthropic organizations, city government and community leaders. The outcomes are constructive and beneficial to everyone.
Juneteenth is a particularly important American holiday.
