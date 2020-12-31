We’ve worked for many years with the lifeguards in our sister city of Veracruz, Mexico. After a while, I grew to love not only the city and people but the entire coastline.
When my wife and I had our little girl, we drove down there for a training course, stayed a few extra days, then toured around Mexico. We had a restored Volkswagen camper van, which made the travel easy.
Often, we’d ride down the Gulf Coast, camping and surfing the beaches. Then after the course ended, we’d shoot over to the Pacific side and work our way up the coast to Mazatlán before heading home across the mountains. Each year, we’d follow the suggestions of our friends there and check out somewhere new.
One year someone in the course suggested we go to the mountains near Morelia to see the place the Monarch Butterflies come from. Our daughter, Kai, was 2 or 3 at the time and we thought that would be a cool thing, especially because she was into butterflies just then.
We arrived at this tiny mountain pueblo and got a room at one of the two hotels near the plaza. The next morning a guide picked us up in a four-wheel drive truck and took us up this steep, bumpy road to an indigenous community.
There, an old man took us up and up these ancient stone steps to a meadow full of butterflies. We thought that was it and were already impressed, but he laughed and explained in broken Spanish that we had to go into the trees.
By a small brook we were completely enveloped in butterflies. The whisper of thousands of wings drowned out all other sound. Between the four of us standing about 5 feet apart there must’ve been several hundred, and they covered us head to toe.
He told us how they’re born there and then migrate up to several places in Texas and elsewhere before heading north. But eventually they all find their way back to this one mountain. It takes three lifecycles to complete the entire journey, so it’s the grandchildren that return to the mountain, as they’ve done for thousands of years.
From that time on, I’ve been acutely aware of the cyclical nature of things, particularly the beach. The moon revolves around the Earth, causing the tides. Animals and plants periodically flourish in numbers and then go through periods where there are relatively few.
Waves go through cycles of large and small swell patterns. Hurricanes and storms periodically sweep the beach clean of all debris and knock down the sand dunes, which in turn regrow. And, of course, the seasons come and go.
The New Year marks the beginning of another season and a new start. This year, we hope, will bring a return of programs like Junior Guards, Wave Watchers and Survivor Support Network. And it will bring new challenges and unexpected good things.
Good luck, Galveston, as we move with the changes, the time and the tide. And Happy New Year.
