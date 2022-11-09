Mid-way through the editorial, the writer called for the creation of a “better model” and asserted that will require “creative thinking, collaboration and resources.”
Galveston began the “creation of a better model” in the summer of 2015 when trustees of The Moody Foundation asked the staff what Galveston was doing about early childhood education and specifically what role was The Moody Foundation playing?
That question led to the founding of Moody Early Childhood Center. The trustees clearly understood that 90 percent of brain development occurs in the first five years of a child’s life, and individually and collectively, they wanted to make certain that every Galveston child had “the opportunity to soar!”
In January 2016, the center and the Galveston Independent School District entered into an unusual partnership that went live seven months later. The concept was deceptively simple: align the education of infants and toddlers enrolled in a high quality, financially accessible private non-profit early education program with district’s pre-kindergarten and locate the two early learning programs in an under-utilized district school.
Moody Early Childhood Center launched with six core principles in place from which the organization has not wavered:
• It serves children from island families, offering every Galveston child “the opportunity to soar;”
• At least 60 percent of students enrolled in tuition-based programs reside in lower income Island families;
• It delivers the highest quality early education and that demands a physical, academic, and social/emotional environment of the highest quality;
• It pays salaries, offers benefits and professional development opportunities that respect the important work of the people who deliver early education;
• It commits resources to engaging, educating, and empowering our students’ families; and
• It values community partnerships that enrich our students and bring resources to our families.
In July 2018, Texas Education Agency recognized the potential of this innovative learning program and named the center as the first in district charter school for infants, toddlers and pre-kindergarten students in the state.
In February 2021, the center became the only early learning center in Galveston County that is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
From the beginning, Galveston and Texas philanthropy joined The Moody Foundation in support of the center’s work, and community organizations marshalled resources to benefit the students and families of the center.
From the beginning, the center made a commitment to transparency. Every three months, Karin Miller, its founding executive director, stands in front of GISD’s board of trustees with the television cameras rolling and reports on the results of the early education that is going on at the center. She celebrates the successes, owns the challenges, and articulates how the center will meet and overcome those challenges.
So, Washington Post editorial board, we invite you to visit Galveston Island and see “the creation of a better model” for yourself.
Betty Massey lives in Galveston and serves as the president of the board or directors of Moody Early Childhood Center.
