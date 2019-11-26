In response to state Rep. Randy Weber’s guest column (“Dems conducting impeachment in search of a crime,” The Daily News, Nov. 15, 2019), let’s be clear: From day one, I did not think Trump was suited to be a good president.
He didn’t have a good enough vocabulary, character or substance, and would not divulge his tax records. He also dodged the draft, declared corporate bankruptcy several times and was mean spirited toward women and the military community.
What person would state that he could kill someone and would still be elected? I thought he would become a better person as he learned to become our president. His power went to his head. He is worse than I ever imagined.
Now he is trampling on our Constitution, but what gets me is this thug-like president is bullying the Republicans that should know better. His fabricated speeches are full of lies, self-interest, ego, hatred and contain misleading information to create confusion. Trump’s rhetoric has given steam to the white supremacists and gun-toting home-grown terrorists.
Trump lives his life to make money, win at all costs and at other people’s expense. How many close allies are in prison, and more to go because of this president? How many are not getting reelected because of Trump?
No one should be above the law. Let the House of Representatives do their work of investigating the situation as the law requires. They are finally doing their jobs. The president’s men need to stop blocking the witnesses from coming forward, it is all so telling.
When the Republicans had the Senate and the House for a year why was immigration not solved, or reinvesting in Americas failing infrastructure, our roads, rails, waterways and airports? The administration separated children and babies from their mothers, what a disgrace!
If Trump loves our country why is he growing the deficit, is refusing to believe in global warming, not listening to or respecting our CIA and believes Russia’s Putin instead?
I believe the intelligent American people are not fooled by this administrations’ obfuscating rhetoric and all the bashing of the national media that do their fact checking. The truth is coming out. If the Senate enablers of this corrupt president don’t do their jobs to honor our Constitution, what else is he going to do without recourse?
Shame on them and I hope that they are all voted out of office. Our kids and our society deserve better. I think any person in public service should care about corruption in government especially in ours.
(2) comments
[thumbdown]
[thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.