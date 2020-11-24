I stated in a previous commentary — and it merits being repeated — that the primary reason COVID-19 infections are peaking in all 50 states and have now killed more than 250,000 Americans can be boiled down to one word: stupidity. Not ignorance — stupidity.
Forget the declarations of freedom at all costs, of raised fists and weapons, and the deadly moronic politicization against common sense practices to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the math undeniably adds up to stupidity.
“Give me liberty or give me death” has assumed an immediate and lethal reality that Patrick Henry could’ve never imagined. Choose the liberty to not adhere to the COVID-19 preventative guidelines, and death will demonstratively follow. Maybe not for you, but perhaps for a friend, a colleague, a neighbor, someone in your family.
And it could be your fault because you don’t know you’re infected and because you selfishly value your personal freedom more than the moral duty of protecting others and fighting the exponential growth of the infections that are crippling America. Gov. Greg Abbott may have vowed to never shut down Texas again, but history and wisdom have taught us to never say never.
Disbelief in COVID-19 while hospitals in about every state are being overwhelmed and after more than 250,000 fellow citizens have died from it makes about as much sense as not believing in gravity.
Whether or not you believe in gravity, if you jump off your balcony, you’re going to fall at the rate of 9.8 meters per second squared. Whether or not you believe in COVID-19, it’s raging all around you and, in the worst cases, killing people. Beliefs don’t change reality. That, too, merits repeating. Beliefs don’t change reality.
Freedom to do as you please comes with equal responsibilities; it doesn’t grant you the license to harm others. You may have the freedom to buy an AR-15 rifle but you don’t have the freedom to fire it into a crowd of innocent people.
But if you’re unknowingly infected with COVID-19 and join a crowd of people, refusing to wear a mask or to practice social distancing, the results could be just as deadly, just not as immediate or bloody.
The bottom line is that our freedoms don’t cancel out our responsibilities to practice safeguards and follow the laws and recommendations that make our country a safer place to live, work and raise our families. Accept that responsibility. Wear masks when appropriate, practice social distancing, don’t join large crowds, etc.
We all know what we should be doing to reduce the spread of this lethal virus, at least until effective vaccines are readily available, which could take longer than we’re anticipating. This isn’t a pride thing, a macho thing, a partisan thing. This is a being a responsible adult thing; this is a not being stupid thing.
