There are many stories of tragedy during this COVID-19 pandemic. Not only are people losing their lives, but many are also losing their livelihoods.
Along with that job loss comes the loss of health insurance in many cases. A new study by the Urban Institute estimates almost 4 million Texans may lose health insurance because of the pandemic.
That could mean a massive hit to emergency rooms and health care facilities at the exact time when they do not need anything else put on their plates.
There are options, however, for those people who have lost their health insurance. But the time is now to act if you’re one of them. In most cases, you must make a switch to another insurance program within 60 days of losing your coverage from your employer.
The first and typically most expensive option is COBRA coverage. That is an extension of the insurance you were getting through your employer. The difference is you’re paying the entire monthly premium instead of your employer covering all or part of it.
The reason Texas Employers for Insurance Reform exists is to work to enact policies that lower health insurance premiums for employers because if that happens, the cost of COBRA coverage becomes less expensive as well.
There’s a deadline to enroll for COBRA coverage. You must enroll within 60 days of the end of your employer-provided health insurance, and that coverage will typically last 18 to 36 months. One thing to remember: If you terminate coverage early, you cannot enroll again.
The more affordable option is enrolling in the Marketplace, which is coverage provided by the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.
Typically, enrollment in the Marketplace wouldn’t be allowed because the open enrollment period has long since passed, but the pandemic has changed that. Certain qualifying life events may allow you to enroll in coverage outside of the Marketplace open enrollment period. There is a “special enrollment” period for people who lost their insurance because of the pandemic, but that ends soon.
As far as the cost, it depends. The factors include which plan you choose and what subsidies are available to you. Around 80 percent of those enrolling do qualify for a subsidy. Eligibility and the subsidy amounts are calculated based on income and family size.
The bottom line is that health coverage is essential and something you and your family need, especially during this time. You must investigate all the possibilities out there.
When you shop on the Marketplace, you can also find out if your family qualifies for no-cost or low-cost programs like Medicaid and CHIP.
To shop for coverage through the Marketplace, go to Healthcare.gov or call 800-318-2596. If you need assistance with the application, local help is available online at https://localhelp.healthcare.gov.
