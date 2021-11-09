With all of the confusion mayhem and constant hateful rhetoric on display everywhere, 24 hours every day, it’s mind-boggling to think that those of us who’ve lived in Precinct 3 since its inception are now having to contest a redistricting map which is designed, on its face, to disenfranchise our vote (“County’s redistricting might cut out lone Democrat,” The Daily News, Nov. 4).
It appears the author of this travesty is bent on taking Galveston County back to blatant segregation years. The scary part of this reality is that our tax dollars are being used to finance this effort.
Although we try to live and work together, a mind of divisiveness is always plotting ways to take our taxes and not allow us to vote; or if we vote, devise ways to prevent our votes from being counted. What’s forgotten in the strategy is that our tax dollars give us the right to be represented by someone of our choice.
As I read about and saw the maps a demographer has drawn up for Precinct 3, it’s clear that they’re designed to disenfranchise and nullify the representation of people of all races in the precinct.
As an African American, I see this as an attempt of the dwindling minority race to divide and conquer the masses as they devise ways to keep us fighting among ourselves while they gain control. This is happening all over the nation. For the last two decades in Galveston County, we’ve dedicated ourselves to working together.
We’ve made great strides in combating Jim Crow, segregation and the shortcomings of integration. We’ve had problems, but with the desire for unity and reasoning, we’ve overcome many obstacles. God has allowed us to live to witness Galveston County transition from Jim Crow to segregation to integration.
We saw the Constitution give us the right to choose our representation by the power of the vote. However, we now see someone in the seat of authority trying to take that right from us with the stroke of a pen. But by all that’s right, we’ve come too far to turn back.
The men and women of every race and from across our social strata, who worked and sacrificed to make this county what it is today, never intended for their sacrifice and service to the democratic process to be eliminated by the authoritarian whims of those in high places.
It’s sad that while taxpayers are working together to make our county and precincts better places to live, there are those who are striving to undermine democracy. Unlike what some may think, Precinct 3 has a strong Christian background, and we believe that God brought those four ex-slaves to settle here in order to become a thriving community for all races.
We all stand ready to spiritually fight for what has been passed down to us through the courts. Our strength is rooted in truth, justice and our collective desire for community unity.
