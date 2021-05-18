I’m writing in support of Sam Collins III, the Galveston Juneteenth mural and the national Juneteenth holiday campaign.
Juneteenth is year-round, East Coast to West Coast, expanding to Alaska, Hawaii, Japan, Guam and Ghana. Juneteenth Nevada is one of many National Juneteenth Observance Foundation affiliates working for the advancement of the Juneteenth message. There’s legislation recognizing Juneteenth in every state except South Dakota.
The foundation has been instrumental in the passage in more than 45 states. There’s support on both sides of the political aisle. As communications director and vice chair of the foundation, I’ve watched, and been a part of, the growth for nearly 20 years.
The modern Juneteenth movement began in 1994 when a national meeting was convened in New Orleans. The foundation was born from this meeting with medical missionary the Rev. Ronald V. Myers Sr. M.D. at the head.
The foundation and its subject-matter experts on Juneteenth were recognized by the 400-year African American History Commission and the Library of Congress on Feb. 25 when S-475 and HR-1320 were introduced in Congress to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
Juneteenth Nevada was born in 2005, and this year we will be in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and Reno with flag-raisings, workshops, caravan, unity walks and entertainment. We’re partnering with the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society in Reno and the Samuel L. Smith Educational Foundation in Las Vegas.
Entertainers will join us from Tulsa, New Orleans, Salt Lake City, Washington D.C. and New York. Similar coalitions are coming together across the country. We have an open community forum every Saturday to keep abreast on national activity.
I’ve participated in both Chicago and Las Vegas events. My last year in Chicago, Sen. Barack Obama was the parade marshal. Twenty years ago, I knew little or nothing on Juneteenth, and I aim to see that my grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up in a different world — a world where all the hidden historical knowledge is available to them. The Galveston mural, “Absolute Equality” is a visual template to direct viewers to research our history.
Juneteenth is considered by many to be a Texas holiday, but it’s more. June 19, 1865, U.S. Colored Troops from Illinois, Indiana, New York and Pennsylvania were present in Galveston, and Sam Collins III is helping to fill in details. Freed enslaved persons in the western territory went on to establish 88 towns in what became Oklahoma.
One of those towns was Tulsa, site of the 1921 massacre. African Americans are the building blocks of this country. The Galveston mural is an example of our adaptability and ability to tell the stories. We fought in every war and skirmish, did the work, invented the tools of success and our time is now.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] I agree. Black history matters. There is no America without it.
