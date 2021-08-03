I write this column in the hope that the Galveston park board will reconsider Seawolf Park as a new home for the Battleship Texas.
When I served on the board, I understood what my responsibility was (and remains) to facilitate the growth of our visitor industry but always serve, as a primary obligation, the best interests of our entire community.
Our island must compete for visitor dollars, especially for those highly valued visitors who travel regardless of the season and spend more. I believe the Battleship Texas provides an unprecedented opportunity to establish a National Museum of the World Wars, which will permit Galveston to wrestle from San Antonio the highly coveted title of most historic city in Texas.
Such a designation will give our island an enormous advantage when potential visitors from central and north Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas choose a vacation destination. Yes, despite the Alamo, I believe we are that close to leapfrogging San Antonio and the Battleship Texas makes that jump possible.
Fine, you say, but what about me? I live on the island but have no connection to the visitor industry. Visitors pay sales tax and sales taxes can reduce property taxes. The approximate tax rate for the city of Galveston is 56 cents for every $100 of taxable property value. The approximate tax rate for Kemah, 20 cents for $100 of valuation.
Cruise ships have provided an enormous new revenue source for our waterfront.
I believe cruise ships chose Galveston in large part because of our island’s historic ambiance and entertainment options. In my opinion, the Battleship Texas, and the museum it makes possible, dramatically increase both.
Finally, medical tourism is estimated to be a $400 billion industry and occurs when medical facilities offer patients specialized medical care in an especially appealing location, suitable for treatment, recovery and vacation.
In my view, our island’s historic ambiance and entertainment options, significantly amplified by the addition of the Battleship Texas and the museum it inspires, are critical to the future of medical tourism at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.
The people of Texas Saved this Battleship 73 years ago and it will take the people once again to convince the Texas Legislators to help save this ship.
Paulie is right, Galveston has over 200 Historical markers including being the home of the Texas Navy dating back to the time when Texas was a republic.
The Battle Ship Texas is the only surviving Battleship that fought in both WW l and WWll, She was at D -day and she was at Iwo Jima and Okinawa. She has carried the state name for 107 years.
