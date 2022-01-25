We must be honest with ourselves: The culmination of 2021 was devastating. We have a raging pandemic; an intensified assault on basic civil and human rights; an unrelenting attack on the right for individuals to choose and vote for leaders; and never-ending attempts to masquerade a bald-faced lie for truth.
Even those of us who have resided in The Settlement-Highlands communities are being forced once again to fight for our right to vote for the individual we wish to represent us. Our community was established in 1867 by four ex-slaves to whom we owe our very existence. They took on this barren land and turned it into a thriving place to live.
Descendants of those great men live and work here, even today. Descendants of those who migrated here worked tirelessly alongside the originals, paid taxes, endured Jim Crow and segregation, as they obeyed the rules of law.
As a group of kindred-spirited individuals, we went about the business of growing a community. As I drive around west Texas City, I reminisce about my formative years here. I remember when Texas City annexed what’s now west Texas City.
I remember going to bed in our home at 506 Tunis in La Marque and going to school where I learned that my address had been changed to Number 16 South Westward, Texas City, TX.
Someone in Texas City shared the vision of peace and prosperity for The Settlement with the founders of The Settlement. I thank God that there were people who committed themselves to the ratification of this thriving community.
I said all of the above to say this: Some of us will contently sideline ourselves and allow special interest politicians and groups to destroy the legacy of The Settlement and Highlands communities. The Bell, Britton, Hobgood and Caldwell families worked hand-in-hand with visions from the Bagotta family who had a vision for the La Marque and Highlands community.
There are descendants of the Bagotta family who may be able to attest how Blacks and whites in our communities have always managed to find peaceful ways to solve problems. It was never easy, just always possible. We always believed that where there was a will, there was a way. Somehow we always had the will and therefore found a way.
However, at this moment in time, as a community, we face a situation that has severe ramifications for each of us. Since 1990, we’ve been registered to vote in Precinct 3 (Precinct 3 was later changed to Precinct 336).
Suddenly, without due process, proper notification, public hearings and proper input, or just common courtesy on the part of a major political party and authoritarian tendencies, we must fight to preserve our legacy and make it abundantly clear that we refuse to be stripped of our right to vote and have independent representation.
As the late Congressman John Lewis proclaimed, “We are not going back, we are going forward.” We have the will.
