Fifty years ago, troubleshooting operational problems and equipment failure was taught at Monsanto by Arnold Glass, a safety engineer.
Employees were instructed to list things that worked, then applied a before and after process to determine when and what changes occurred.
I thought it would be interesting to apply this test to determine what has changed in American culture, when and why.
A good starting point would be hitchhiking, where for over 100 years it was common and safe to hitchhike or give a stranger a ride. Americans just didn’t harm someone who helped a stranger in need. People often left keys in their car, and many homeowners left doors unlocked.
Police weren’t needed in schools, a student being suspended was exceedingly rare, children walked to school alone and played outside at night unsupervised.
Almost all homes had a mother and a father, and both provided different lifelong learning lessons such as, manners, morality and responsibility. The significance of discipline was learned at an early age, as well as the consequence of repeated bad behavior.
Today, single mothers are commonplace, women entering the workforce took mothers out of the home. Teachers today have the additional mission of teaching children things that should’ve been taught at home.
Could this have anything to do with the alarming number of school suspensions in public schools today?
But the greatest impact to the culture of the country is political correctness. It’s not law, and no one voted for it. Yet, it’s the enemy of free speech. Like him or not, President Donald Trump is standing alone resisting political correctness.
Political correctness is the tool used to brand other Americans as haters, racists or nationalists when the left has nothing to offer to make our lives better.
Just wearing the wrong color hat today could make you a target of hate. Maxine Waters, a high-ranking Democrat official, told her devotees to run Trump supporters out of eating establishments — and they did.
Our laws weren’t designed to protect us from being offended, yet universities provide safe spaces to keep students from being offended. Colleges, once a place where differences were debated, today allow antifa thugs joined by students to run conservative invited speakers off campus.
A Republican business owner risks his business being picketed, and in some cases, his family attacked, simply for expressing his beliefs to a reporter on issues of gender, immigration, abortion or marriage, regardless of having a lifelong record of being a model citizen and a record of treating his employees equally and fairly. Isn’t that punishing thought to achieve a political goal outside the democratic process?
It’s not guns, racism or white nationalism that’s causing the craziness in America today. What was unthinkable a few years ago, is now normal American culture.
I don’t know any white nationalists or where to even find one. The people I know of all races work to make the community better and want the best outcome for everyone.
