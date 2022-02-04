Recognizing the new Republican Party requires understanding three related political-religious movements: Christian nationalism, libertarianism and populism.
Christian nationalism is an ideology that believes a nation should be governed by Christians. It’s an aggressive form of Christianity that emphasizes the United States founding by militant Protestants.
The core of this view comes from our founder John Winthrop’s sermon in 1630, where he declared “we shall be as a city upon a hill.” He urged his fellow Puritans to keep the faith and build a unique new nation based on their specific way of life. He affirmed the belief that: “… in all times some must be rich, some poor, some high and eminent in power and dignity; others mean and in subjection.”
Ronald Reagan became the avatar of neo conservatism when he changed Winthrop’s vision to that of a shining city on a hill. With this statement he clearly moved America away from the preceding decades of government focused on the betterment of all people.
The second prong of the movement is libertarianism. This political philosophy emphasizes personal liberty and often calls for the dissolution of social institutions. It emphasizes laissez-faire capitalism and self-sufficiency. American libertarians have advocated for the dissolution of social safety nets.
The third prong of the new Republicanism is populism. Populism dates at least back to Andrew Jackson with his emphasis on being the “People’s President” as opposed to that of the rich and powerful.
The most famous populist was William Jennings Bryan. He opposed the use of the gold standard in a speech concluding: “You shall not crucify mankind on a cross of gold.” Here, Bryan uses a Christian icon to unify the Democratic Party against the Republican Party.
More recent populists included George Wallace and Sarah Palin. Each argued they represented the people regardless of what elections might show. Most recently, a former president declared himself “the chosen one,” a term redolent of the belief in a second coming.
Fiona Hill has noted the similarity among Russia, Great Britain and the United States in the rise of populism. The populist leaders are especially skilled at assuring the disenfranchised of their ability to restore a former state of national importance. Putin regularly promises the return of a Russia as a world power.
The party of Lincoln re-unified the country and bound it together with a transcontinental railroad. The party of Eisenhower worked with Democrats to build the interstate highway system. The elder Bush advocated 1,000 points of light to alleviate the suffering of the poor and disenfranchised.
Today, the leadership of the Republican Party has abandoned its traditional beliefs; replacing them with massive spending on a bloated military, puritanical social policies and a belief that the “chosen one” can cure the nation’s ills.
Neo-Republicans engage in a new and dangerous cult of personality. They focus on victory for the sake of power, regardless of implications for our democratic republic. We must not let our nation be forked by the trident of a Republican led autocracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.