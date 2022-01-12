Tolerance or liberty? We can certainly have both and should eagerly promote both. But there are times where the two conflict, and when they do, liberty is better.
If your boss says, “I don’t like your political opinion, but I have no right to tell you how to vote,” that’s far better than, “I don’t like your political opinion and I better not find out you voted for Smith,” even if your boss cannot really know how you voted.
Similarly, how much does any government have any right to control your religious decisions? Can Galveston County declare this is an atheist county but you’re “allowed” to be a Christian — or this is a Muslim county but you’re “allowed” to be an atheist?
Possibly the most famous preacher around when the United States was officially born, Baptist John Leland (1754–1841), vigorously opposed “toleration.” Leland is also credited by some as inspiring James Madison to write and support guaranteeing religious liberty in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Modern Americans are likely to be startled, at first, on learning that an historically important man disparaged anything like tolerance. Surely toleration should be encouraged in everyone, liberal or conservative, religious or atheist.
Here’s some of what Leland wrote in 1790:
“… religion is a matter entirely between God and individuals. No man has the right to force another to join a church: Nor do the legitimate powers of civil government extend so far as to disable, incapacitate, proscribe, or any ways distress in person, property, liberty or life, any man who cannot believe and practice in the common road.”
Government should protect every man in thinking and speaking freely and see that one does not abuse another. The liberty I contend for is more than toleration. The very idea of toleration is despicable; it supposes that some have a pre-eminence above the rest to grant indulgence.
Nor was Leland alone in such views. The Rev. John Witherspoon, the only clergyman to sign the Declaration of Independence (president of Princeton, teacher to James Madison), declared, “Tolerance is not enough, since it implies superiority or condescension. The only religious principle worthy of adoption in a republic is the liberty to worship as one wishes, or not at all.”
Thomas Paine, crucial philosophical leader during the American Revolution, declared in the Rights of Man (1791) that “Toleration is not the opposite of intolerance, but is the counterfeit of it. Both are despotisms. The one assumes to itself the right of withholding Liberty of Conscience, and the other of granting it.”
John Adams, key revolutionary leader and second president wrote, “I will not condescend to employ the word toleration. I assert that unlimited freedom of religion, consistent with morals and property, is essential to the progress of society and the amelioration of the condition of mankind.”
All of us should prefer individual tolerance but not want governmental toleration — in short, we should trust in freedom, with liberty for all.
