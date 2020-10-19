The Galveston Independent School District's Educational Foundation encourages you to participate in the fifth annual Out to Eat for Education fundraiser. This year the event will take place the entire week of Ball High School’s homecoming: Monday through Oct. 23.
For the last four years, the foundation has encouraged the community to go out to eat on the day of the Ball High School Homecoming Parade to promote school spirit and fill our local restaurants. In return, those restaurants contributed a percentage of their food sales to the foundation.
Due to the negative impact the industry has experienced during the COVID-19 crisis, we've chosen not to require donations from the restaurants in order to participate. Our hope is that the community will show support to those businesses that have supported us by going out to eat, and remember to “tip” the foundation.
We're anticipating a 2020-21 school year with higher needs as teachers, students, parents and staff endure many new changes in order to adapt to virtual and socially distanced learning. We know that when students, specifically those who are economically disadvantaged, aren't in classrooms for extended periods of time they suffer in numerous ways.
This is exactly why the foundation has invested in before- and after-school programs, pre-k education and initiatives like The Book Bus, aimed at reducing lost progress that students experience over the summer. We fear that some of our students may never catch up to the learning that's been lost during this pandemic.
Funds raised from Out to Eat will continue to support the foundation’s Grants to Teachers & Schools Program. Through this program, educators submit applications to the foundation seeking support for projects aimed at improving student outcomes in the areas of early literacy, high school readiness and college/career/military readiness. Books, literacy materials, robotics supplies, microscopes, STEM kits, math manipulatives, graphing calculators, outdoor classrooms, physical education equipment and musical instruments are just a few examples of items purchased through these projects.
We hope you will consider making a donation. Our teachers and students need additional resources now more than ever. To make a donation and to find a list of participating restaurants, visit www.GalvestonEdFoundation.org or find us on Facebook.
