With the COVID-19 quarantine in effect and limited ways to reach out to our partners, the Bay Area Council on Drugs & Alcohol became an online source for prevention education. This process was only successful with collaboration from our wonderful partners and supporters.
The Brazoria and Galveston county community coalitions would like to thank our following partners:
• Dennis Sholler, a postdoctoral fellow in the Behavioral Pharmacology Research Unit at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Sholler provided the coalitions with a fantastic presentation on neurobiology and drug addiction. Sholler has also served as a member of the Galveston County Community Coalition and served as a member of the council’s board of directors.
• Americares and Kristen Elzey, program coordinator of Mental Health & Psychosocial Support. Elzey conducted a webinar on “How to help children and adolescents deal with COVID-19.” Americares continues to provide educational webinars to the communities the council serves.
• Joy Alonzo at Texas A&M University Health Science Center. During multiple community meetings, Alonzo shared her research and knowledge on mental and behavioral health focusing on COVID-19 and is a wonderful partner for the council.
• Brooke Peterson and Raven Jacobs at the National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast. Peterson and Jacobs conducted a webinar on “Ending the Silence.” Both shared great resources available throughout our community and highlighted work being done by National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast. A longtime collaborator, the alliance has been essential in providing education on mental health, suicide and family support.
• Kaitlin Youngblood at Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Youngblood presented material on underage drinking and the goals of MADD. Youngblood is an active coalition member supporting the prevention of drinking and driving within our community.
Interested in joining a coalition and attending events? Please contact us at 800-510-3111, email coalitions@bacoda.org, or visit us at facebook.com/BACODA to see all updated information.
