I’ve been teaching college level music appreciation since 1987. Year after year, I walk students through the beauty of music from the earliest times to the present.
All through that history there are some things that recur. Among them — music drama.
The ancient Greeks left us records of it — along with their scripts. The Renaissance Florentine “Camerata” re-invented it combining theater, singing, instrumental music, acting, dancing, costumes and sets.
When they were finished, they didn’t know what to call it so they called it “the work.” In Italian that is “opera.”
It continues to this day in operas written from the “Baroque” to the present. It also continues in musicals, movie musicals, music videos and even short segments used in commercials.
We don’t seem to be able to get enough of all these arts mixed together. There’s something powerful in their combination.
But here’s the funny thing. We already know the stories. We’ve been telling some of them since the days of Athens. So, why do we continue? Why do we go to see movies based on these same stories, or watch them on Netflix over and over?
I think it’s because the Greeks had it right — we all need catharsis. We need to let out our deepest emotions. We can identify with a character and share the journey and feel the emotions and then set them aside.
Poor Orpheus, whose wife has died on their wedding day, is easy to understand. He’s in pain. He’s angry at the forces that took her from him. Most of us have been there at some point in our lives. We can join our feeling of hurt and pain with his. We can let those emotions out and find relief. And there’s an immense power to sharing those emotions.
So, we teach theater, music, dance and art. We provide the tools to the next generation to do this storytelling. We provide them the opportunity to experience the arts as a performer and as an audience member and in doing so we broaden their worldview. We give them the chance to see beyond their own experience and to touch the lives of others.
That indeed is what the fine arts do for us all.
Stephen F. Duncan is director of fine arts of the Galveston Independent School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.