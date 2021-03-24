As we pass the one-year mark from the start of this pandemic, it’s almost unfathomable to think of the challenges we’ve experienced as a society. It’s been a year unlike any in our lifetimes. There’s no one who has been unaffected.
The pandemic has presented a unique opportunity for people from all walks of life to respond to a crisis.
Every day for the past year, we’ve seen our colleagues show up determined to have an impact. We have the privilege of working side-by-side with brave health care professionals and brilliant scientists across every discipline, all united in the goal of ending the pandemic.
These are colleagues we’ve known for many years, sharing the unspoken truth that there has never been a more important or exciting time to be involved in biomedical science.
Even in the most challenging situations, when we have a chance to catch our breath, it’s amazing to stop and think of just how much our University of Texas Medical Branch colleagues and this community have accomplished together.
From the earliest days of the pandemic, the medical branch was uniquely positioned to play a major role. With serious coronavirus research experience and internationally respected infectious disease expertise, our teams have been at the forefront from basic through clinical research.
Our colleagues in health care have treated patients and led clinical trials that involved hundreds of community members: normal, everyday people who stepped up to be the first and whose willingness has led to tens of millions of Americans receiving life-saving vaccines.
Scientists joke that no one selects our career for the accolades. But over the past year, we’ve received a few. For the second year in a row, the medical branch’s Microbiology and Immunology Department received more funding from the National Institutes of Health and its agencies than any other such research department in the country — more than $35 million.
That’s thanks to the hard work and dedication of hundreds of people across many departments in our Institute for Human Infections and Immunity. It’s a testament to the collaborative spirit at the medical branch.
Serious science doesn’t happen without funding, and our NIH is supporting the development of treatments and vaccines that will save lives around the world. It’s supporting the education of our students — the leading scientists and physicians of tomorrow — who also realize how fortunate they are for the unique opportunities during this unprecedented time in medical history.
Federal funding is only part of the picture. The medical branch is in the enviable position of being located in a community dedicated to its success for more than 125 years. Over the last year, we’ve enjoyed free lunches and goodies delivered to our faculty and staff, as well as major contributions from the Sealy & Smith Foundation among many others.
This allowed us to upgrade our facilities with new equipment to support both research and patient care. We’ve benefitted for over 20 years from amazing community support for our high containment microbiology programs in facilities like the Galveston National Laboratory.
While it’s still too soon to proclaim victory over COVID-19, it’s not too soon to pause and reflect on just how much we’ve accomplished together and to say thank you to this community for your continued support.
(1) comment
Thank you, UTMB community, for excellence in both research and clinical care. I moved here in 2017 from Pittsburgh where I had participated in leadership of the mental health research community for 35 years and enjoyed the many benefits of clinical care in a medical center excelling in both areas. But I quickly found a new home at UTMB, a superb doctor, easy acces. The COVID testing and then vaccination roll-out were truly flawless. Thank you — I know from my own work experience what it takes to achieve such success. As a communitt, Galveston is blessed by the presence of UTMB.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.