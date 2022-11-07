The ever-present car ads on TV stimulate my thinking about various modes of transportation and our acquisition of them down through the ages.
A sort-of evolution of transportation.
Updated: November 7, 2022 @ 10:08 pm
The first transport I remember, other than my feet, were roller skates. No, not the fancy ones attached to boots. I’m talking the metal skates with clamps on the sides that you screwed tight to attach to your shoes.
Remember?
What you did not ever want to do was lose your skate key. You wore it on a cord around your neck. You were in trouble without it.
My son used to travel all over our end of Texas City on a skateboard. He was a whiz.
I got on it once to see if I could manage that transport; got off just as quickly.
From skates, many of us graduated to scooters. I am talking the kind you pushed along with one foot. There was very little coasting.
These days, you have several choices, including battery powered scooters, much like the old-fashioned ones, plus little seated ones that really travel quickly.
What’s next for the traveler? Bicycles, of course.
My kids had several kinds through the years. Ones with 12 speed, whatever that was. One with a banana seat.
I suppose the logical successors to bicycles are motorbikes, which come in all kinds.
I have always thought having a Vespa would be very, very cool, but I never did try one. I suppose I can still put it on my bucket list.
Here come the motorcycles.
I tried hard to forbid them to my offspring, but one managed to get away with a motorcycle for a time.
I will never forget my sister going riding on a motorcycle with a boyfriend and coming home all covered with road rash, which I had to doctor in secret so my mother would not find out.
I think she finally got in trouble about that.
Motorcycles were a no-no all through the family generations. A kind of phobia, I guess.
Finally I arrive at my favorite form of transportation. A beautiful automobile.
My first one was a convertible in that era when everybody wanted a ragtop and some of us managed to get them.
The man I married had one also. A two-convertible family. Could anything be ritzier?
Many of my friends and my kids graduated to hatchbacks, which I guess was a step up.
Now, the ones who aren’t driving pickup trucks are driving vans of one kind or another.
Bigger is better, they say.
Fast approaching for me is the time for a little wheeled cart to push along.
Or maybe I will come full scale to a little motorized wheelchair.
They are whizzing all around the village where I live.
I can see the future all around me.
Cathy Gillentine is a Daily News columnist. She may be reached at cathy.gillentine@comcast.net.
