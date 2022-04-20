As I’m walking my neighborhoods, talking with the residents of District 4, speaking with the business community and participating in serving my community, there are local issues we all share.
Theses common problems are often overlooked by the city and many residents don’t feel heard or represented at city hall.
Residents have spoken to me about three key problems which are crime, infrastructure and their quality of life. Our crime rate is significantly higher than other coastal cities and tourist destinations across Texas. The days of wanting the best police and not paying top dollar for them are over.
We must incentivize officers to stay, which means paying top dollar for the officers who want to stay here and increasing benefits to ensure long term employment and decreasing our high turnover rate. In gaining the Galveston Municipal Police Association’s endorsement, I plan on listening to what our police need and advocating for their needs because if their needs aren’t being met, ours aren’t.
In terms of infrastructure, District 4 has been overlooked far too long. Many streets tear up vehicles because of the condition they’re in, the flooding makes roads impassable with salt water and even basic curbs and sidewalks are nonexistent. We need to prioritize the communities and residents who live and work here to provide a better quality of life.
Like many of you, I’m frustrated with the conditions of our roads we take day in and day out. We can get these roads fixed efficiently and promptly.
Businesses have voiced concerns about regulations that aren’t business friendly. The chamber highlighted some issues at its forum with concerns from businesses about the marshals and a planning department which isn’t efficient enough to meet the needs of a vibrant small business economy. Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities.
Food trucks create a following and turn into brick-and-mortar businesses. Boutiques open and give residents and tourists new shopping opportunities. When permits take months to be addressed it costs businesses lost time and revenues, as well as the city in terms of sales tax.
I believe in code enforcement, but if most businesses and residents feel that our marshals are treating some unfairly, we need to take a serious look at the policies they abide. I want our code enforcement to be friendly, respectful and to bring people into compliance with dignity. I also want to see the litter laws enforced on our beaches and on The Strand.
Galveston Island needs strong leadership, innovative solutions and tangible progress to address these systemic issues. It’s clear to me that Galveston isn’t being the best it can be, we can do better. We were once leaders and innovators and there’s no shortage of examples. We need to become the innovators and visionaries for not only the 21st century but for the 22nd century. I plan on being a strong voice and a leader for all at city hall. Vote Alexander Nelson for District 4.
