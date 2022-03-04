On Feb. 22, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Department of Family and Protective Services to consider gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender youth to be child abuse.
Abbott’s letter directs the agency to “conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas.” Abbott notes that Texas law imposes reporting requirements on “all licensed professionals who have direct contact with children who may be subject to such abuse, including doctors, nurses and teachers, and provides criminal penalties for failure to report such child abuse.”
Abbott’s letter followed an opinion from Attorney General Ken Paxton stating that these medical services “can legally constitute child abuse.”
The Galveston County Democratic Party strongly condemns this cynical and cruel effort by Texas Republicans to criminalize health care for transgender youth. This is a political ploy to draw attention away from the fundamental mismanagement of our state government: the failure to sufficiently address the power grid, scrutiny on voter rights and the so-called heartbeat bill.
Rather than the protection of children, this action is about Republicans distracting voters with a culture war that puts undue burdens on already stressed state agencies and, most importantly, it’s something that hurts Texas children and their families.
Texas Republicans have relentlessly targeted the LGBTQ+ community, introducing over 30 anti-LGBTQ+ bills to the state legislature and passing an anti-trans youth sports ban for Texas public schools.
Actions by Abbott, Paxton and their colleagues have been rightfully criticized by the Biden administration, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Texas Pediatric Society and the Human Rights Campaign, among many other organizations.
Democrats don’t believe in Big Government intrusions into Texans’ private health care decisions. Parents and medical professionals don’t need craven, anti-science politicians dictating what’s best for children’s health and well-being.
We echo a recent statement from Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa: “The Texas Democratic Party is committed to fighting for the rights of all Texans and ensuring that the LGBTQ+ community is protected from these egregious acts of government overreach.
“If the governor wishes to protect children across the state of Texas he should prioritize strengthening social safety nets, public education and funding to the appropriate agencies.
“Once again we have seen the failures of Republican leadership. Parents should have the freedom to raise and protect their children, and we will not let Republicans strip them of this right.”
If you want to support the LGBTQ+ community in Texas, please consider donating to the following organizations.
•Equality Texas
• ACLU of Texas
• Texas GSA Network
• Fiesta Youth
• DFW Trans Kids and Families
• Hatch Youth
• Transgender Education Network of Texas
•Organizacíon Latina de Trans en Texas
•Allgo
